FabuLyss Finds: March 2019

This month March Madness is officially upon us, and hopefully the flowers in Central Park will start to bloom. It is hopefully time to leave the winter hats and gloves behind and break out the spring jackets. One of my fabULyss favorite accessories for any busy on the mom on the go are the Salt Staps. They were just recently featured in the New York Times. The detachable crossbody straps add a modern dose of chic to your favorite bag. Handwoven by fair-trade artisans in Colombia and finished here in the city, a portion of proceeds goes towards building a local school room through the Wayuu Taya Foundation. Two Brooklyn fashionista moms and friends created and built Salt together. I love when mompreneurs do something that they are passionate about. Visit shoppesalt.com

If your kids are foodies like mine and love to cook, they will love the deLysscious cooking classes at Nonna Beppa. The SoHo restaurant is offering pasta-making classes every other Sunday for you and your children. Bring home Sunday night dinner for the family that will be yummy. The best part is that the kids will love the experience of making the homemade pasta from scratch with you. Register for classes at Nonna Beppa [290 Hudson Street between Spring and Dominick Streets, nonnabeppa.com, (917) 639–3996

Parenting is no snap, even if you are the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry! That’s why Magnetic Me, the New York-based fabULyss magnetic-fastening layette company, is making it easier for parents on both sides of the pond to celebrate their newest arrivals this spring with the launch of its limited edition “An Heir is Born” collection. The company created its first sold-out royal baby collection for the birth of Prince George in 2013, and has now launched a collection that specifically honors the newly married royals’ American and British heritage. See the collection at magneticme.com

Upper East Side mom Alexis Fishman is the go-to guru to get everything done. She started her business, TaskAlexis, as an eBay consignment store. She now helps busy New Yorkers by offering solutions for everything you’re just not sure how to do. Use her services to find service and product recommendations, sell gently used items, and just get things done. Visit taskalexis.com

There’s a new fabULyss show opening this month — “Accidentally Brave.” It is the must see new play of the season that explores what it means to navigate a world with no certainty. An inspiring true story about discovering a new normal when everything you thought you knew comes undone. Actor and playwright Maddie Corman shares her story of perseverance and hope when the unthinkable tests her marriage, family, and values. “Accidentally Brave” at DR2 Theater (103 East 15th Street between Union Square East and Irving Place, accidentallybrave.com)

The R Baby Foundation and Michael’s Mission have joined together to host Two Charities, One Mission: Saving Lives, an ’80s-themed benefit concert on April 4 at the

Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Rev Run from Run-DMC will headline and close out the evening and will be accompanied by acclaimed DJ Mel DeBarge. R Baby Foundation is the first and only not-for-profit organization focused on saving babies’ lives by raising $11 million towards critical improvements in pediatric emergency education, training, equipment, and technology. Michael’s Mission is focused on improving the quality of life and treatment options for those suffering from colorectal cancer through education, research, and patient support. Two Charities, One Mission: Saving Lives gala in the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, babyfoundation.org April 4, 6-10pm.

Lyss Stern is the founder of Divamoms.com, bestselling author Motherhood Is A B#tch and If You Give A Mom A Martini, and a mom-of-three.

