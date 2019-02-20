Founded by New York City mom Hayley Nivelle, ellie is a new app that aims to streamline the communication process for moms’ groups. The primary goal of ellie is to make things easier for the administrators of moms’ groups, and give group members what they deserve—a centralized place to connect and efficiently communicate with other parents, in a manner that gives them control over the content they consume.

Additionally, users can request to become part of existing groups through the app. Groups can set to public or private, with the name and description for the group always being visible to users searching.

To learn more, visit my-ellie.com!