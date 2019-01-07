The January 2019 issue of New York Family featuring Lester Holt and Stefan Holt, the best strollers of 2019, the best ski resorts in the Northeast, and more

Features

News Nerds: We chatted with NBC anchor Lester Holt and son, WNBC anchor Stefan Holt, and family, empathy, and the future of media

Have Faith: Religious schools make the case for infusing faith into learning

Rock & Stroll: Our annual guide to the best strollers of the year

Columns

Editor’s Note: Cheers to the New Year

Events & Offers: Info on our winter Camp Fairs, Blackboard Awards nominations, and more

Bits & Pieces: A cool culinary service for families, a special needs app, the tastiest new café, fab youth yoga classes, and a fun new museum

Wellness: Why breakfast is the most important meal of the day

Spotlight: How to choose a dance studio

FabuLyss: Finds Great finds for 2019

Parent in Profile: “Dateline” star Andrea Canning dishes on work and motherhood

Must Read: Mashonda Tifrere’s Blend is a must for modern co-parenting

Last Word: One mom’s culinary adventures in the midst of motherhood

Home & Away

Travel: Ski the East at the top ski areas near NYC for families

Healthy Living: Feng shui your child’s bedroom

Camp Countdown: Is your child old enough for summer camp?

Family Fun

Calendar: The best family-friendly events in January for Manhattan families