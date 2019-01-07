The January 2019 Issue of New York Family
Features
News Nerds: We chatted with NBC anchor Lester Holt and son, WNBC anchor Stefan Holt, and family, empathy, and the future of media
Have Faith: Religious schools make the case for infusing faith into learning
Rock & Stroll: Our annual guide to the best strollers of the year
Columns
Editor’s Note: Cheers to the New Year
Events & Offers: Info on our winter Camp Fairs, Blackboard Awards nominations, and more
Bits & Pieces: A cool culinary service for families, a special needs app, the tastiest new café, fab youth yoga classes, and a fun new museum
Wellness: Why breakfast is the most important meal of the day
Spotlight: How to choose a dance studio
FabuLyss: Finds Great finds for 2019
Parent in Profile: “Dateline” star Andrea Canning dishes on work and motherhood
Must Read: Mashonda Tifrere’s Blend is a must for modern co-parenting
Last Word: One mom’s culinary adventures in the midst of motherhood
Home & Away
Travel: Ski the East at the top ski areas near NYC for families
Healthy Living: Feng shui your child’s bedroom
Camp Countdown: Is your child old enough for summer camp?
Family Fun
Calendar: The best family-friendly events in January for Manhattan families