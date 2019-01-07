New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    The January 2019 issue of New York Family featuring Lester Holt and Stefan Holt, the best strollers of 2019, the best ski resorts in the Northeast, and more

     By New York Family
    magazine cover with father and son side by side

    Photo by Nathan Congleton

    Features

    News Nerds: We chatted with NBC anchor Lester Holt and son, WNBC anchor Stefan Holt, and family, empathy, and the future of media

    Have Faith: Religious schools make the case for infusing faith into learning

    Rock & Stroll: Our annual guide to the best strollers of the year

    Columns

    Editor’s Note: Cheers to the New Year

    Events & Offers: Info on our winter Camp Fairs, Blackboard Awards nominations, and more

    Bits & Pieces: A cool culinary service for families, a special needs app, the tastiest new café, fab youth yoga classes, and a fun new museum

    Wellness: Why breakfast is the most important meal of the day

    Spotlight: How to choose a dance studio

    FabuLyss: Finds Great finds for 2019

    Parent in Profile: “Dateline” star Andrea Canning dishes on work and motherhood

    Must Read: Mashonda Tifrere’s Blend is a must for modern co-parenting

    Last Word: One mom’s culinary adventures in the midst of motherhood

    Home & Away

    Travel: Ski the East at the top ski areas near NYC for families

    Healthy Living: Feng shui your child’s bedroom

    Camp Countdown: Is your child old enough for summer camp?

    Family Fun

    Calendar: The best family-friendly events in January for Manhattan families

