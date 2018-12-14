Kids Can Get Their Flow On At bodē nyc’s Youth Yoga Class

Bodē nyc—New York City’s original hot yoga studio—recently debuted their first ever Youth Yoga Class for tweens and teens.



Bodē nyc—known by many as New York City’s original hot yoga studio, founded 19 years ago on the Upper East Side by Jen Lobo and Donna Rubin—recently debuted their first ever Youth Yoga Class for tweens and teens.

The new Youth Yoga Class consists of an hour-long Hatha Yoga class focusing on the physical postures and meditation. Hatha Yoga provides proven tools for deepening and enhancing health, academic skills, and physical fitness. Children learn how to move mindfully, with breath awareness, and sustain their concentration, they simultaneously develop strength, flexibility, balance, mental clarity, and emotional stability.

To learn more, visit bodenyc.com!