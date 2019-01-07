Editor’s Note: Cheers To The New Year

It’s hard to believe that another year has passed and we’re on to the next one. In my experience, January is the perfect time to reflect on the past and grow for a productive year ahead. And in many ways, that’s what this issue is all about.

First, have a fantastic cover feature on local father (and grandfather) Lester Holt. As a special bonus, the “NBC Nightly News” star is joined in the interview by his fellow newscaster son Stephan Holt (also an NYC dad). Don’t miss my colleague Caitlin Wolper’s excellent feature. It’s a great look at Lester’s distinguished career, the lessons he’s learned as a parent, and his current goals and passions.

Additionally, we caught up with musician and author Mashonda Tifrere about her much-lauded new book Blend, which is all about healthy and happy co-parenting between divorced or separated moms and dads; and we also got personal with “Dateline” anchor Andrea Canning.

And last but not least, we have our always-popular annual guide to the best strollers on the market (there’s a set of wheels for every budget and lifestyle), and our very fun yearly guide to the best ski resorts for families in the Northeast.

Happy New Year,

Mia Weber

Executive Editor, [email protected]