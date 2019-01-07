The Fab Life: FabuLyss Finds for 2019

As I look back over the last year, it sure was a bumpy road for many, with numerous natural disasters, polarizing politics, and more affecting people across the world. Looking forward to moving ahead with the new year. I’m thrilled that I rang in 2019 with my family and friends. I hope everyone had a wonderful and happy New Year. I am looking forward to sharing some of my new fabULyssfinds with you for the year ahead!

I have been talking about making changes to my body since after the birth of my daughter almost five years ago. I know everyone talks about getting in shape with the start of a new year. I am doing the seven-day fitness challenge with some friends. Part machine, but all heart, Ngo Okafor is the owner and founder of Iconoclast Fitness Studio. Ngo is also a fitness expert, a father, and philanthropist. Using the same laser-like focus, Ngo recently purchased the legendary Madison Square Club on Manhattan at 210 5th Avenue, formerly owned by celebrity trainer David Kirsch. Ngo has worked with bold faces such as Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez, Chanel Iman, and many more. I’m looking forward to seeing my changes, both physically and mentally. Find something that you love and keep focused. Busy moms need to find at least 10 minutes a day to do something just for us. Check out ngookafor.com.

Busy New York moms and dads always are looking for the most comfortable shoes and sneakers. I know I am constantly running between business meetings, ballet lessons, baseball games, auditions, and more. Recently, I bought a pair of Allbirds, and the rest is history. Now my entire family has been introduced to them and everyone — including my little one — love them. No flashy logos. No senseless details. Just the world’s most comfortable shoes made naturally and designed practically. The staff at the Spring Street store is super nice and knowledgeable. Once you step into a pair of Allbirds you will say they are super soft, lightweight, breathable, and will fit your every move as a busy New York City parent. Visit allbirds.com.

My fruits and vegetable shopping has recently gotten easier and fresher thanks to Misfits Market. They deliver ugly, but otherwise perfectly edible fruits and vegetables right to your door. Every box of Misfits produce you order benefits local farmers, helps prevent food waste, and ultimately helps save our environment. The operation rescues produce from regional farms and distributes it throughout the Northeast in four business days or less. My kids cannot stop talking about how deLysscious the fruits and vegetables are (especially the sweet apples). Order at misfitsmarket.com.

I have been searching high and low for a physical therapist that helps my back. I recently was introduced to The U.S. Athletic Training Center, a sports physical therapy and athletic training center specializing in treating sports orthopedic injuries. If you have a back injury like myself, the man to see is Gary. I have been treated by multiple therapists for my back over the past nine months and have received very little improvement until I was introduced to Gary Guerriero, who was the physical therapist for the New York Rangers and trained many celebrity clients that ranged from Sports Illustrated models to rock ’n’ roll musicians. The center is one fabULyssfind if you are feeling achy and or have an injury. U. S. Athletic Training Center, 515 Madison Avenue between E. 53rd and E. 54th streets in Midtown, (212) 355–8440, usatc.com.

If you’re looking for a great mom’s night out this month, check out “The Cher Show.” The new musical on Broadway will have you fabuLyssly dazzled with lots of sequins and great musical acts. There are lots of new Broadway and Off-Broadway shows opening up this year, including “Tootsie the Musical,” so there is sure to be something for everyone. “The Cher Show” at the Neil Simon Theatre, 250 W. 52nd St. between Eighth Avenue and Broadway, thechershowbroadway.com.

Lyss Stern is the founder of Divamoms.com, bestselling author Motherhood Is A B#tch, If You Give A Mom A Martini, and mom of three.