Great App: Wolf + Friends

Designed for millennial parents raising children with special needs Wolf + Friends is a new app aimed helping moms and dads connect with one another



Designed especially for millennial parents raising children with special needs (like autism, anxiety, ADHD, sensory processing issues, developmental delays, mental health issues, and down syndrome), Wolf + Friends is a new app aimed helping moms and dads connect with one another on their parenting journeys.

With the goal of functioning as a modern and inclusive lifestyle platform, Wolf + Friends lets members create a peer to peer support system via direct messages and group chats; the app also gives members access to curated content and tips from occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, child psychologists, behaviorists, financial advisors, and other experts.

To learn more, visit wolfandfriends.com!