Must See: Museum of Illusions

Officially opened this past November, the Museum of Illusions is the coolest new attraction in the Meatpacking District. Perfect for kids ages 6 and up, the MoI is an interactive museum that offers a totally unique visual and educational experience—it’s made up of illusionistic rooms, optical illusions, and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles.

Kids and parents are welcome to laugh, scream, run, take tons of photos for the ‘Gram. With over 70 exhibits all based on science, mathematics, biology, and psychology, visitors will be encouraged to learn why our eyes see things that our brain does not understand.

To learn more, visit museumofillusions.us!