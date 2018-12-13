Nutella Café Comes To Union Square

Recently opened in Union Square, the Nutella Café offers foodie fams an authentic Nutella experience all year-round.

Calling a dessert fans! Union Square recently got a whole lot sweeter! Recently opened, the Nutella Café offers foodie fams an authentic Nutella experience all year-round.

The menu features Nutella-centric dishes (including the NYC exclusive Brioche sandwich, which features a dollop of Nutella Gelato between two small pieces of brioche caramelized to perfection) and specialty espresso beverages, and guests can experience an assortment of tasty all-day dishes like freshly baked breads, pastries, breakfast specials, desserts, and gelato – all incorporating the iconic Nutella Hazelnut Spread as a key ingredient.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/NutellaCafeNewYork!