The Culinistas Will Change Your Dinner-Time Routine

Looking for an easy (and tasty) hack to week-night meal planning and preparation? Enter the Culinistas.

The Culinistas is a newly launched in-home private chef service that offers family-friendly weekly cooking for households, as well as one-off special occasions in New York City and the Hamptons. Their services include menu planning, grocery shopping, cooking, and clean up; plus, they make private chef services approachable and customizable for families and make sure that their clients are served well-balanced, professionally home-cooked meals.

It’s a perfect option for busy families who want to still make family dinner a priority without the stress of meal planning.

