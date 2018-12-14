New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The Culinistas Will Change Your Dinner-Time Routine

    The Culinistas is a newly launched in-home private chef service that offers family-friendly weekly cooking for households, as well as one-off special occasions in New York City and the Hamptons

     By New York Family

    mom feeding her little kid at the table
    Looking for an easy (and tasty) hack to week-night meal planning and preparation? Enter the Culinistas.

    The Culinistas is a newly launched in-home private chef service that offers family-friendly weekly cooking for households, as well as one-off special occasions in New York City and the Hamptons. Their services include menu planning, grocery shopping, cooking, and clean up; plus, they make private chef services approachable and customizable for families and make sure that their clients are served well-balanced, professionally home-cooked meals.

    It’s a perfect option for busy families who want to still make family dinner a priority without the stress of meal planning.

    To learn more, visit theculinistas.com!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles