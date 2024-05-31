Summer Experiences In and Around New York 2024

Summer in and around New York is one of the best places to enjoy family-friendly experiences. Whether you live in a city or the suburbs, we have all these fantastic places that are either a car, train, and sometimes a ferry away. Lucky us! Check out the summer adventures just waiting for you to experience this season!

Although Lower Manhattan is one square mile in size, it is packed with many of New York City’s most iconic attractions. Families can marvel at the architectural beauty of the Brooklyn Bridge, take a ferry to the historic Statue of Liberty, and explore the vibrant Seaport District, among many other landmarks.

Navigating Lower Manhattan is a breeze. It is exceptionally walkable and boasts an extensive transportation network, including 13 subway lines, numerous bus routes, numerous commuter ferry routes, and ample bike lanes with bike-share stations. This makes it the most convenient neighborhood for transportation in New York City, ensuring you can easily reach any destination.

Surrounded by water on three sides, Lower Manhattan features some of NYC’s best ferry infrastructure, perfect for family outings. Regular ferries depart for Governor’s Island, the Statue of Liberty, and other picturesque destinations, offering unique perspectives of the city from the water.

Staying in Lower Manhattan offers the ideal base for a family New York City adventure. Centrally located, it can reach any part of the city within 20 minutes, avoiding the crowds typical of places like Times Square. Unlike the busier districts, Lower Manhattan provides a more relaxed atmosphere without sacrificing accessibility. Plus, the neighborhood offers a variety of hotels catering to every budget, ensuring a comfortable stay -perfect for a staycation!

Whether you’re play tourist and want to spend the day seeing the sights or just want to enjoy all the city has to offer. Lower Manhattan has it all. Its strategic location and abundance of attractions make it the perfect choice for anyone looking to explore the best of New York City.

Looking to laugh with the family and have your kids think you’re cool? Bring them to the famed Astor Place Theatre. Blue Man Group is comedy, theater and rock concert all rolled into one. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages. A total of eight dazzling new screens have been installed to create a more immersive and engaging performance environment. Throughout the performance, audiences will be captivated by new, state-of-the-art video content accompanying the Blue Men and band.

Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette St #1, New York, NY 10003, USA

From kids to grownups — everybody needs a place to let loose & have limitless fun. Dave & Buster’s has entered the chat. Pull up with the whole family experience that includes sea of 100+ arcade games in D&B’s epic Midway! Whether you’re letting the kids win or showing them that YOU STILL GOT IT, Dave and Busters has games for days! Virtual Reality, racing games, big-name titles, arcade classics, and more! The fun doesn’t stop at D&B.One thing they don’t play about is their food, so you know their all-new menu is filled to the brim with top tier, “leave-the-plate-clean” food. Whether you’re feeling snacky, fancy or something in between, they have all kinds of bites for all kinds of vibes! Grown-ups, this one’s for you! While the kiddos mash buttons & stack those tix, you can kick back with a cold one & watch the game on the big screen. From all the brew-skis to a proper glass of cab, their bar stays stocked.

Plus, if you are looking for a place to host your next birthday party, anniversary celebration, corporate happy hour, employee appreciation, or any other type of event in between, D&B’s professional planners will make recommendations for even the pickiest of palates. From groups of ten to two-thousand, Dave & Buster’s is the perfect place to make unforgettable memories with your friends, family, youth groups, or co-workers. From Chef-crafted banquets to unlimited video game play, they got all the details covered. Convinced? Pull up & spend a day the D&B way — with nonstop fun!

Land of Make Believe Celebrates 70 Years of Family Fun. You don’t have to travel far to enjoy a fun-filled day of affordable family excitement with rides, water slides, a safari adventure, river tubing, live theater, boardwalk games, and a host of other activities. For the ultimate “day vacation trip” Land of Make Believe checks all the boxes, and this year there is something extra special for children, teens and parents with the park’s newest ride, “Pirates Fury.”

The new ride takes family members of all ages on the high seas as the ship rocks back and forth as if they are enduring stormy waves in the ocean. For those “true pirates” that’s just one of many exciting adventures offered at Land of Make Believe, conveniently located on Route 80, Exit 12, and a short drive from Routes 31, 46 and 78. The iconic award-winning amusement park has been entertaining young children, teens, parents and grandparents for generations with an array of rides, attractions and activities for the whole family. In the past few years Land of Make Believe has expanded its “land and water” rides to include new thrill rides for young adults such as the Scream Machine 360, Safari Adventure, and the new spinning roller coaster. The expansive award-winning Water Park, with something for any age, has also added numerous challenging water slides. Land of Make Believe was selected as one of the most iconic amusement parks in America along with Disney World and has also been recognized by numerous organizations for its outstanding safety record. Land of Make Believe prides itself on being clean, safe, wholesome and affordable. It is unique to other amusement parks in that it offers free parking and invites families to bring their own food for a picnic inside the park. Just minutes away from NYC, RT 80, Exit 12. LOMB.com.

MJ is the perfect show to set the summer mood for you and your family. Kick off the season with an unbeatable night on Broadway that will have the whole crew singing and dancing.

The energy is unmatched at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street, New York, NY). This four-time Tony Award® winner is ” taking Manhattan with a hurricane force” (Greg Evans, Deadline) and bringing the heat all season long. With mind-blowing music and jaw-dropping moves, MJ passes the vibe check. So, don’t just go out this summer—get up, dance, and treat your family to an experience they’ll never forget.

This summer, rediscover the music that shaped you. Plus, experience the exhilaration for the first time again through your kids’ eyes! See some of your favorite songs hit the Broadway stage, including “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Black or White,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Thriller,” and Jackson 5 classics including, “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”

Featuring a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and Tony Award®-winning choreography from director Christopher Wheeldon, MJ goes beyond the star’s singular moves and signature sound, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

At MJ, one way to beat the heat is to embrace it. With “the best dancing on Broadway” (Charles Isherwood, Broadway News), MJ is Broadway’s hottest ticket available right now. Secure your seats and experience the hype this summer.

Wonderland: Curious Nature transforms the New York Botanical Garden’s 250 acres through the sights, settings, and scents of the classic Wonderland stories. Step into a colorful botanical experience that grows curiouser and curiouser as you encounter many beloved Wonderland characters across the grounds.

Find larger-than-life mushrooms, an outsized chessboard, a shimmering looking-glass, and more. Inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, discover thousands of vibrant flowers in imaginative horticultural displays that highlight the lush, blooming gardens of the Victorian era. Continue to dive into Alice’s world in the LuEsther T. Mertz Library—learn about the novel’s historical context and modern interpretations, including the stories of mind-altering plants, which were much-studied during the Victoria era and continue to be the subjects of cutting-edge scientific research today.

You’ll go mad over their programs, including Wonderland character encounters each weekend during the run of the exhibition, a Fantastic Fungi Weekend in the fall, Alice dress-up, and even more programming for families. Of course, there will be food that is so good that it’s almost nonsensical! Enjoy the Unbirthday Snack Truck with crumpet ice cream sandwiches, the Rose Court with refreshments inspired by the Queen of Hearts, and afternoon tea parties at the Hudson Garden Grill. Nybg.org.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is the best place for indoor family fun! From little ones to adults, there’s something for everyone! Spend a day with the family and see why it’s the best place for jumping, climbing, riding, playing, and more. Urban Air is open for Open Play and birthday parties seven days a week, 365 days a year! Take the next birthday party to new heights at Urban Air! Voted #1 for Best Kids’ Birthday Parties, Urban Air is the ultimate party spot for your birthday celebration! All parties include a party host, balloons, plates, napkins, utensils, and much more to make it a stellar party! An Urban Air Birthday Party is one of the best birthday parties because it is fun for all ages and takes the stress out of hosting a birthday party at home.

Urban Air Brooklyn is located at 4422 2nd Ave between 44th & 45th Street—just five blocks away from Industry City and Costco. The facility features Trampolines, a Warrior Course, Spin & Flip Zone Bumper Cars, Tubes, Soft Play Playground, Virtual Reality, and more! No reservations are required. There are other locations in New Jersey. Urban Air South Hackensack is 10 minutes away from the GWB. Urban Air Avenel is 7 miles away from the Goethals Bridge. Urban Air Milltown is near East Brunswick, New Jersey. Adventure for the whole family is near you this summer! Call 347-732-5438 to start your adventure today.

Nestled in the heart of Lower Manhattan, Westfield World Trade Center is a vibrant destination, perfect for families seeking a blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment. With over 85 shops and restaurants, there’s something for the entire family to enjoy. Conveniently connected to most subway lines and the PATH, Westfield World Trade Center offers easy access from all corners of the city, making it an ideal spot for a family day out. During the summer, the venue hosts free family-friendly outdoor movie screenings on select Saturdays in July and August, creating memorable experiences under the stars. For creative kids, the interactive and working art studio provides a space to paint and draw. On select dates in July and August, this studio becomes a hub of artistic exploration and fun. The center’s iconic architecture offers a unique backdrop for exploration, with its impressive design captivating visitors of all ages. Every Monday and Thursday, the Oculus floor transforms into an open-play piano area, inviting children to express themselves through music. This hands-on activity encourages young musicians to share their talents in a welcoming environment. On Fridays, the Smorgasburg outdoor street food market sets up shop, offering a delectable variety of treats to delight every palate.

Families planning their visit or a day close to home can enhance their experience by downloading the Westfield app at Westfield app. This handy tool allows visitors to plan their trip, ensuring they make the most of all the exciting activities and amenities available. For more information and to start planning your visit, please visit Westfield.com.