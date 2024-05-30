Long Island Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades June 2024
June is full of festivals, carnivals, and parades for the whole family! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up on Long Island!
Nassau County
The 8th Annual Wantagh Spring Festival
Saturday, June 1, 10 am – 5 pm
Sunrise Highway between Beech St. and Oakland Ave., Wantagh
All Ages
Free admission
The Wantagh Kiwanis Club hosts this annual spring festival featuring a giant craft & vendor fair; a food truck rally, a magnificent Kids FunZone featuring a bevy of giant slides, bouncers and obstacle courses along with a mechanical bull and more along with music and entertainment from the mobile stage.
Farmingdale Fire Dept. Spring Fair Along
Saturday, June 1, 10:30 am – 4:30 pm
Main Street, Farmingdale
All Ages
Free
This event features 100’s vendors, a Food Court, Medieval Times in Village Green, and Fire Department Open House.
Farmingdale Medieval History Day
Saturday, June 1, 11 am
Village Green- Farmingdale, 361 Main Street, Farmingdale
All Ages
Free
The Canton of Lions End hosts the 4th Annual Farmingdale Medieval History Day featuring family-oriented crafts, sciences, games, hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, and more. Members of the Canton of Lions End will be dressed in Medieval clothing of different centuries and will perform demonstrations & displays of some skills, arts & crafts.
The Cathedral of Saint Paul Greek Festival
Saturday, June 1, 2 – 11 pm; Sunday, June 2, 12 – 9 pm.
The Cathedral of Saint Paul, 110 Cathedral Ave., Hempstead
All Ages
Free
Enjoy authentic Greek and Cypriot food, pastries, loukoumades, live Greek music, Greek dance performances, vendors, rides and games, and Flea Market.
HarborFest Dock Day and Craft Fair
Sunday, June 2, 10 am – 5 pm
Town Dock and Lower Main Street, 347 Main Street, Port Washington
All Ages
Free Admission
Celebrate nautical heritage on the waterfront of beautiful Manhasset Bay with a craft show, 85+ vendors, cruises on the luxury yacht elixir, fire boat demonstrations, live entertainment at the tugboat and the Sousa band shell, children’s fun park with games, mini train, crafts, sports, science fun, and a family fun stage.
Portuguese Parade
Sunday, June 9, 11 am – 1 pm
Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
All Ages
Free
Celebrate Portuguese pride and culture at this annual event.
St. Gregory the Great Festival
June 21-29, Daily, 7 – 11 pm; except Tuesday, June 25.
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy, 244-44 87th Ave., Bellerose
All Ages
Pay one-price bracelets available for purchase
This annual event features rides, live entertainment, games, prizes, food, themed nights, and more.
Empire State Fair
June 28-July 14, Weekdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, Sundays and July 3-4, 12 – 11 pm
Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale
All Ages
$10 admission; free admission for under 36″ tall; additional fee for rides.
Check out amazing entertainment, educational experiences, and brand-new amusement rides and attractions!
Suffolk County
South Shore Mall Carnival
Mondays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm, Fridays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm, through June 9.
South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore
All Ages
Free admission and parking. Ride cost varies.
There’s something for everyone at this family-fun event, from exciting rides and games for all ages to deep-fried treats, sweets, and other carnival eats.
North Meets South Fair
Saturday, June 1, 10 am – 5 pm
Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank
All Ages
$5; free admission for children 12 and younger.
Celebrate Long Island’s farm-to-table movement with the best of both shores with local farm provisions, restaurant delights, and drinks from breweries, vineyards, and cider houses. Enjoy family-friendly activities like garden games, foam parties, and live entertainment for all ages! North Meets South is your one-stop shop to savor the essence of Long Island. Connect with farmers, artisans, and businesses while indulging in local flavors and experiences.
Pony Festival at Pindar Vineyards
Sunday, June 2, 12:30 – 5 pm
Pindar Vineyard, 37645 Main Road, Peconic, NY 11958
All Ages
$45; $20 for younger than 18; $100 for riders with horses.
The Smithtown Hunt Equestrian Games & Pony Festival at Pindar Vineyard is a fun day filled with families and friends of all ages! Riders will enjoy the 300+ acres of vines while competing in a unique scavenger hunt. Pony Festival attendees will enjoy the bucolic scene as riders take the vines while enjoying a glass of wine and lunch in the Pindar Pavilion. Laugh along with your littles as they make their very own hobby horse and play along in a ‘faux show’, and enjoy the thrill of a pony ride by the vines.
Lavender Festival
June 8-9, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am – 6 pm.
Waterdrinker Manorville, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville
All Ages
$20
Stroll through Lavender Lane and enjoy family fun with food trucks, live music, and kids activities!
Maker Faire Long Island
Saturday, June 8, 10 am – 5 pm
Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson
All Ages
Tickets start at $10
Maker Faire Long Island, part of the global Maker Faire network, continues to celebrate the vibrant intersection of creativity and innovation across science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). With over 100 makers and more than 2000 participants of all ages, attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative robotics, interactive art, and much more through hands-on exhibits and performances at the Long Island Explorium, Village Center, and Harborfront Park.
Butterfly and Bird Festival
Saturday, June 8, 10 am – 4 pm
Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown
All Ages
Price TBA
Sweetbriar Nature Center will be hosting its Annual Festival to celebrate the opening of its Butterfly Vivarium. The day is filled with wildlife presentations, craft vendors, food trucks, and musical performances.
Spring Fling Festival
Saturday, June 8, 11 am – 6 pm
Babylon Business District, W Main Street, Babylon
All Ages
Free
Explore, Dine & Shop the Business District while enjoying musical entertainment and art throughout the Village! Children’s activities, blow-ups, and games. Enjoy outdoor dining, shopping promotions & a sidewalk chalk contest.
Bay Shore Arts Festival By the Bay 2024
Sunday, June 9, 10 am – 6 pm
Main Street Bay Shore, Main St. Bay Shore
All Ages
Free
This family favorite in Bay Shore offers a street fair, outdoor food specials from Bay Shore’s best dining establishments, pony rides & a petting zoo, live music, and more all along Main Street.
Mattituck Lions Club 69th Annual Strawberry Festival
June 12-16, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 – 10 pm; Friday, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm.
1105 North Road, Mattituck
All Ages
Admission: $0-$10; Ride Bracelets $30-$35
The Mattituck Lions Club, part of Lions International, is proud to announce its 69th Annual Strawberry Festival presented by Stony Brook Medicine. The carnival opens on Wednesday with the return of local favorite Hulling Night presented by M&T Bank and the third annual North Fork’s Got Talent Show, along with the carnival, midway, and international food court from Reithoffer Shows. Thursday evening will be the start of the first of three consecutive nights of spectacular fireworks presented by Mattituck Environmental Services and Maggio Environmental. There will also be a full slate of arts & crafts vendors, business exhibits, and more.
FunFest Long Island
June 13-23, Weekdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 3 – 11 pm
Suffolk County Community College, 1001 Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood
All Ages
$5 admission; additional fee for rides
Experience over 30 rides and attractions on the midway plus live shows including the Anastasinis Circus, Pirates of the Caribbean Thrill Show, transforming robot car, fireworks, and more!
46th Annual Kings Park Day Town Fair
Saturday, June 15, 10 am – 4 pm
Kings Park Day Town Fair, Main Street, Kings Park
All Ages
Free
Come out for Food, Music, Live Performances, 250+ Vendors, rides, games, activities, Raffles, Prizes, and fun for the whole family.
Centennial Celebration
Saturday, June 22, 11 am – 3 pm
Heckscher State Park Field 1, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip
All Ages
Free
Celebrate 100 years of NY State Parks! Have fun discovering how Long Island State Parks, and culture at large, have changed from the 1920s to today! There will be games, Classic Cars, historic photos, music, food, and more!