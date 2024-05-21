Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Attractions & Museums

Best Amusement Parks for Kids In and Near NYC

By & Posted on
Getty Images

Best Amusement Parks & Theme Parks for Kids In and Around NYC

Nothing screams summer more than spending time at an amusement park with the whole family. Luckily for us New Yorkers, we have a ton of parks located both in and around the city that will make for a perfect day trip!

Click on your region to jump to parks near you:

Psst… Here’s what you need to know about FREE yoga in Bryant Park this summer!

New York

Adventureland

2245 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY
FacebookInstagram

No matter what kind of experience you are looking to get when visiting a park, Adventureland has it all! From kiddie rides, or thrill rides, there are many attractions for families to choose from. If you’re looking to beat the summer heat while you visit, try out some of their water rides or spend the afternoon in their arcade.

Adventurer’s Park

1824 Shore Parkway, Bensonhurst, Brooklyn
Instagram

Calling all adventurers: This amusement park features family rides, water boats, go karts, bumper cars and more.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

3059 W 12th St, Brooklyn
FacebookInstagram

If you are looking for an amusement park that isn’t too far from the city, head over the Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park! There are many kids’ rides that will keep the little ones occupied for hours and of course, it wouldn’t be a day at Deno’s without riding the world-famous Deno’s Wonder Wheel. 

Fantasy Forest at the Flushing Meadows Carousel

111th Street and 55th Avenue, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens
Facebook • Instagram

One roller coaster, family rides and games, and a carousel are right in the heart of Queens. Don’t miss tons of great family-friendly performances throughout the summer as well, every weekend pretty much every Sunday at Flushing Meadows. The carousel was brought to Coney Island in 1964 for the World’s Fair and is the only ride left from the World’s Fair in Queens. Don’t miss the chance to ride this historical gem.

Legoland New York

One Legoland Blvd, Goshen, NY
FacebookInstagram

If your kiddos are interested in all things Lego’s then you have to take a trip to Legoland New York. This themed amusement park has everything you could ask for and more, with tons of themed attractions and shows. If you’re looking to make a weekend out of it, you can also stay in their fun Lego Hotel!

Luna Park

1000 Surf Ave., Brooklyn, NY 
FacebookInstagram

You can’t spend a summer in NYC without spending a day at Luna Park! Not only do they have a ton of rides for families to try, but there is also a great food selection to add a little extra sweetness to your day out.

Playland

1 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY
FacebookInstagram

This fun amusement park has been welcoming families since 1928 and continues to be a popular destination during the season. The great thing about Playland is that families can come and try out all of the attractions and rides as well as plan a beach day afterwards at the Playland Pool and Beach!

Sylvan Beach Amusement Park

112 Bridge St., Sylvan Beach, NY
Facebook

This historic amusement park features a dozen rides including The Himalaya and Galaxi Coaster. Also available are kiddie rides and games, all on the shores of Oneida Lake.

New Jersey

Diggerland

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08091
FacebookInstagram

With over 40 attractions throughout the park, Diggerland has something that kids of all ages will enjoy! Aside from the regular favorites, the amusement park has a couple of new attractions and water experiences that families can try this year such as the Mini Dig: Shapes ride and Claw Hammer Cove.

Fantasy Island Park

750 N. Bay Ave., Beach Haven NJ
Facebook • Instagram

This Long Beach Island amusement park boasts 18 amusement rides, games of all types, an arcade, food, a classic carousel, private parties and more. Located in the heart of Beach Haven, attractions include Skee-Ball, a spinning roller coaster, Tilt-A-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, and more.

Field Station Dinosaurs

3 Overpeck Pk Driveway, Leonia, NJ
Facebook • Instagram

Take the 9-minute trip from NYC and enter a natural oasis featuring more than 30 life-sized, realistic-looking animatronic dinosaurs (including the largest ever made). The exhibition encompasses the latest theories and discoveries in the fields of paleontology, geology, and environmental studies. Participate in more than 40 live shows, games, and workshops. At the Paleontology Lab, kids get a book and can dig for fossils like a paleontologist, and dig for fossils at the big site.

Jenkinsons Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Facebook • Instagram

This beachside amusement park and boardwalk features several rides, arcades and attractions for small children to teens, as well as an adjacent aquarium for extra educational fun.  The park also hosts special events.

Keansburg Amusement Park and Runaway Rapids Waterpark

275 Beachway Ave., Keansburg, NJ
Facebook

This park feature dozens of rides for kids and teens, and a water park with a lazy river and more than 19 slides with varying speeds, plus plenty of rides designed for smaller children, including a kids’ lagoon area. Attractions include body slides, a looping roller coaster, a wave swinger, bumper karts, a haunted manor, and the chance to swim with a live mermaid.

Land of Make Believe & Pirate’s Cove

354 Great Meadows Road, Route 611, Hope NJ
Facebook • Instagram

Thrill rides and water rides rule at the 30-acre Land of Make Believe, with its free-fall ride, Pirate’s Cannonball, and rocking tugboat ride, along with Blackbeard’s Pirate Fort. The park is designed specifically for parents to participate with their children.

Morey’s Piers

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ
Facebook • Instagram

Morey’s Piers spans more than 18 acres along six beach blocks. It includes three piers and two beachfront water parks: the Adventure Pier, which features coasters, thrill rides, and a raceway; the Surfside Pier, with kiddie and family rides; the Mariner’s Landing Pier, where you can ride traditional rides such as the Ferris wheel and teacups, play in the arcade, and enjoy Boardwalk treats; the Raging Waters waterpark, with kiddie play areas, water slides, and activity pools; and the Oasis Waterpark + Beach Club, which features more water rides for kids and adults.

Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream

1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
FacebookInstagram

This one-of-a-kind experience is Located inside American Dream and is sure to make your summer more memorable! The Nickelodeon Universe theme park is one of the biggest indoor parks in the Western Hemisphere and has record-breaking rides that guests can try.

Playland Castaway Cove

1020 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ
FacebookInstagram

On this Ocean City boardwalk you’ll find thrill rides, pirate golf, go-karts, an arcade, and kids’ rides as well as food concession stands.

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ
FacebookInstagram

With new attractions every season, Six Flags Great Adventure is the perfect place for families to spend the summer! From amazing rides and great food to their Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, there is something for everyone to do during their visit.

Wild West City

50 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, NJ
Facebook

Watch the best of the Wild West come to life in a real Western town. Enjoy live actions shows all day long on outdoor Main Street. Get a bird’s eye view of the town on the Stage Coach, hop aboard the train, deep into outlaw territory and for younger buckaroos ride a pony. Explore the town’s shops and museums which replicates the historic 1880’s town of Dodge City, Kansas. Visit the barnyard, and watch live demos and learn about the life of a blacksmith, mountain man and school marm from the American Frontier.

Pennsylvania

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

4000 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA
Facebook • Instagram

This park features rollercoasters and water rides including Steel Force, the longest steel roller coaster on the East Coast, and HYDRA, the first and only floorless coaster in Pennsylvania. Play in the waterpark, which features three levels of water games and the 70-foot-tall Lighting Falls water slide.

Dutch Wonderland

2249 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA
Facebook • Instagram

Designed for families with young children, this park features 37 kiddie and family rides, including two kid-friendly coasters, bumper cars, a merry-go-round, and more. Duke’s Lagoon features water slides, splash zones, and lounge areas.

Hersheypark

100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA
FacebookInstagram

Everyone knows Hershey from their delicious chocolate treats, but have you ever taken a trip to their iconic amusement park? Hersheypark has a wide variety of rides and games for families to try, as well as great restaurants that you can get some delicious food and sweet treats! Looking for a way to cool down? Make sure to check out their waterpark during your visit.

Knoebels Amusement Resort

391 Knoebels Blvd., Elysburg
Facebook • Instagram

Take a dip in the 900,000-gallon Crystal Pool that includes waterslides, diving boards, and a play area for young children. You can stay overnight at one of two campgrounds or one of their cottages. In addition to more than 60 rides, visitors can also play a round of golf at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Club.

Sesame Place

100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
FacebookInstagram

Spend the day with some of your kids favorite TV characters at Sesame Place. This amusement park has family-friendly rides and water attractions that kids as young as 2 years old can enjoy! The park also offered live Sesame Street shows, meet and greets and hosts a wide variety of events throughout the season. 

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Courtney Ingalls

Courtney is the Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Journalism. When she isn’t at her desk, you will find her reading historical fiction books, spending time with her family, or watching the TV show Friends.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Adventuring Portal

&lt;p&gt;&lt;a name=&quot;m_-1473885667065203258__Hlk72147528&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt;Adventuring Portal runs Dungeons and Dragons (D&amp;amp;D) games for kids.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;We have created a safe online space for tweens and teens to learn and play D&amp;amp;D.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our D&amp;amp;D Summer Camp session are a one-week experience.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Monday &amp;ndash; Friday.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Each day will be 3 hours of gaming (with 2 breaks build in).&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;15 total gaming hours for $180.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;If you have played with us before, you are entitled to 10% off.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Need your kids, nieces or nephews, grand kids or neighbor&amp;rsquo;s kids to be occupied for a bit so you can get work done &amp;amp; take care of your to-do list? Maybe your tween or teen is still a bit isolated and craves connection with their peers? Whether your teen/tween has played D&amp;amp;D before or is brand-new to the experience, this safe space brings players together to have fun and solve problems as a team in ways few other online opportunities do.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All our games focus on experiential learning.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Our players leave knowing all the basic game play as well as experiencing: teamwork, bravery, compassion, generosity, negotiation, improvisation, gamer etiquette, strategy, critical thinking, problem solving, cartography and probability - all through online D&amp;amp;D adventuring!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We are an inclusive organization and welcome gamers who are LGBTQIA+ and those on any spectrum.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All girls&amp;rsquo; groups available.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I am a parent, a certified elementary school and middle school math teacher and last summer in the midst of the mess started&amp;nbsp;Adventuring Portal, an&amp;nbsp;online Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&amp;nbsp;business&amp;nbsp;for kids. There are so many benefits to playing D&amp;amp;D and I hope you will consider us as a great way for your child to safely socialize, grow as people and have a great time.&lt;/p&gt;

Dedimus Potestatem

&lt;p&gt;Dedimus Potestatem provides fun, engaging, academically challenging programs to students in primary, middle, and high school. Programs include Leadership, Debate, Model United Nations, Computer Programming, Financial Literacy, Filmmaking, Philosophy, Model Congress, Mock Trial, Etiquette, Bioethics, Stem and Bioethics, and more. We currently offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions and after-school programs. Contact us to bring us to your school today!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Sessions&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We currently&amp;nbsp;offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions as well as after-school programs. To register, visit&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&amp;nbsp;&lt;/a&gt;or email us at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]?subject=REGISTER&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;[email protected]&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/leadership&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Leadership: Middle School ages 10-13, High School ages 14-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This is a unique leadership course that gives students the skills they need to succeed in life. Using an activity-based syllabus centered around character traits most sought and admired in leaders (initiative, honesty, self-control, adaptability, empathy, persuasiveness, resourcefulness, diligence, tolerance, determination, generosity, punctuality, courage, reliability, endurance, deference, creativity and integrity) students learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life. These building blocks will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society. Our grading rubric was adapted with the permission of Neil Mercer, the Director of research and Head of Faculty at The University of Cambridge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/little-leaders-prek-and-kindergarten&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Little Leaders: Primary School Ages 6-9&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by former pre-school and elementary teachers, this ethics-centered program utilizes a play-based method to encourage students to explore and apply soft skills in their daily lives. While cultivating the skills they will need to build strong, successful relationships, they will learn how to find their voice and showcase themselves in the best way. Students will learn to communicate and negotiate so they can be better team leaders and team players. Students will learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life, such as bullying, cheating, conflicts between two or more parties, and more. The inculcation of these values in our children&#039;s formative years will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/beginnersdebate&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech &amp;amp; Debate&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;(competitive and non-competitive programs available)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This online after-school program prepares students for formal and informal presentations. Participants learn to craft and present arguments and inform, persuade, and motivate an audience in a variety of ways. According to the English Speaking Union, debate is a natural fit for students and compliments common core standards. Debate builds literacy and multi-media research skills, fosters critical thinking and expanded perspectives, enhances public speaking skills, increases confidence, trains students to listen effectively, supports diverse learners and strengthens civil engagement and discourse.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-un&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model United Nations (Ages 11-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Model UN simulates the six major organs of the United Nations. Students role play as delegates from a country of their choosing and learn to write and present resolutions based on topics they are passionate about-just as if they were representing member states of the United Nations. We utilize materials from National Model UN and video tutorials to teach students how to write and present position papers, working papers, and draft resolutions. Students use debate and negotiation to enlist the support of other delegates for their resolution. Model UN is a great way to teach students leadership skills like communication, conflict resolution, negotiation, and delegation.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/self-defense-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Self Defense and Empowerment&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by a veteran Krav Maga specialist, this self-defense program will focus on the principle of healthy minds in healthy bodies. Students will focus on de-escalation techniques as well as safe and active means of self-defense. Through active games and fun drills, students will learn the disciplined focus, critical thinking, adaptability, and resilience necessary to achieve goals, as well as gain valuable social insights into leadership and teamwork. Students will expend energy and reduce stress while learning to stand and present confidently.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock Trial&amp;nbsp;(&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Fairy Tale Mock Trial for ages 7-9&lt;/a&gt;, regular&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Mock Trial Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock trial is a hands-on simulation of the American judicial system. The goal is to help participants acquire a working knowledge of our judicial system, develop analytical abilities and communication skills, display leadership in a court of law, and gain an understanding of their obligations and responsibilities as participating members of our society. Materials for this course are provided by The American Bar Association.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-congress&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model Congress: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This civics course simulates the legislative process. Students will learn about the electoral process, lobby for issues they are passionate about, draft and deliver bills, amend legislation, debate international policy, and learn how to effectively represent a constituent body of their choosing. We utilize materials from The Constitutional Rights Foundation, ICivics (founded by Justice Sandra Day O&amp;rsquo;Connor) and the National Model U.S. Congress. These resources have been proven to improve students&amp;rsquo; civic knowledge, presentation, and core literacy skills. New research has also shown that the use of the aforementioned materials has also led to increased participation in the democratic process. Our objective in this course is to educate the next generation, nurture and inculcate a passion for civics and history and encourage young people to advocate for themselves.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/philosophy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Philosophy&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The focus of the&amp;nbsp;Philosophy&amp;nbsp;class is to examine and understand the ideas behind the most popular&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;embraced throughout the world. To do this, students examine ethical situations through the lens of these&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;and engage in a Socratic style debate. Students are presented with an ethical question and they must identify stakeholders and players within the dilemma, discuss the key moral issues and present opposing viewpoints. This class was built for students who wish to&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://nhseb.unc.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;compete in the middle or high school Ethics Bowl&lt;/a&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/money-matters-financial-literacy-for-kids-afterschool&quot;&gt;Money Matters: Financial Literacy for Students&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Money Matters course is built to help students manage their personal finances, from building credit and loan applications to interest rates and investing strategies. This class will cover the basics of financial health, savings, spending habits, and budgeting. After learning how to store, track, and spend responsibly, students will learn about risk management, APRs, and tax preparation. This class will use real-life examples and teach students how to set and achieve financial goals. This course is ideal for middle and high school students.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/stem-dna-ethics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;STEM and Bioethics:&amp;nbsp;(Ages 10-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our STEM program will give kids the opportunity to think critically about science and society, and to practice communicating scientific topics in ways everyone can understand. To be a successful scientist in our modern world, one must not only have a broad understanding of scientific material learned at school, but also the ability to communicate effectively and share that knowledge with others. Each week of this program will build on the previous while also introducing new scientific topics for discussion.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/virtual-after-school-etiquette&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Etiquette&amp;nbsp;(Ages 5 and up)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Due to increasing popular demand from groups and individuals, we have decided to offer our etiquette course as an eight week after-school class. Students will not only learn how to introduce themselves and their friends, they will explore appropriate language for quotidian and special occasions, how to enter and leave conversations, proper table behavior for different scenarios, effective strategies for conflict resolution and negotiation, the importance of tone, expression, and body language in every social interaction and why manners and soft skills are essential to a successful life.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech and Essay Writing: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This group class includes eight one-hour online sessions focused on the creation, development, and delivery of informative and persuasive speeches. This program is tailored to the needs of the individual(s) in question and can include essay writing, use of stylistic devices, and persuasive rhetoric and/or instructions on how to craft and deliver a persuasive or informative multidimensional presentation with compelling slides, audio, and videos.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/visual-storytelling&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Visual Storytelling&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Multimedia platforms have increasingly become more popular for educators, artists and businesses. Young people all over the world have begun using media to amplify initiatives, educate, share science, poetry, art, movement, culture and more. In this class students will learn to capture brief videos that share their voice and vision with the world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;College application course&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Discover the fundamentals of style, narrative, and theme for the ideal college application essays! In these sessions, you will begin by examining outstanding Personal Statements and by brainstorming your own. Then, move on to draft and edit the specialized supplemental essays for each college on your list. Space is limited to ensure personalized attention.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Academic writing&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These are sessions focused on academic writing. Our tutors have years of experience in drafting, editing, and teaching essay writing. Each package will include a consultation with our tutors to assess individual needs.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/test-prep-sat-shsat-act-gre-gmat-asvab-tachs-more&quot;&gt;Test Prep: SAT, SHSAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, ASVAB, TACHS + more&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These classes are focused on identifying the quickest and most efficient path toward improving students&#039; standardized test scores. Starting with a diagnostic practice exam, this program will target the key subject matter your students need to master while integrating timing, triage, and practice strategies. We aim to regularly emulate the real-life conditions of tests until students are comfortable working quickly, accurately, and efficiently. Sessions can be one hour or two hours in length, as needed.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Computer Programming: Coding for Kids&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In these sessions, we start by discussing the basics of computer programming, what it is, what it can do, and what it was built on. Then we will begin experimenting with block-based programming languages. Students will learn the basics of computer architecture, binary code, compilers, and algorithms. By the end of the course, students will be able to produce small programs of their own. The cost of materials is not included. This class is available to younger students (Ages K-1) and middle and high school students.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

The Tutorverse

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Join The Tutorverse for the highest quality in academic enrichment and test preparation! Whether your student is gearing up for the&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;state exams, ISEE, SSAT, SHSAT, or SAT/ACT&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, our team of&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;experienced and local professional educators&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;can help. Have your student join a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;small-group class&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;at our downtown or Upper East Side locations. Or, they can meet with a&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;private tutor when and where it&amp;rsquo;s most convenient for your family&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;. Does your student need help building study skills or improving grades? Whether your middle or high schooler needs help with&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;STEM or humanities&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;, our patient and affirming tutors will teach them how to build&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;confidence and content mastery&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;color: #1155cc; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Send us an email&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; or give us a call&amp;mdash;we&#039;d love to hear more about how we can help!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;


New York Family May 2024

Related Articles