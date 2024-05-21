Best Amusement Parks for Kids In and Near NYC

Best Amusement Parks & Theme Parks for Kids In and Around NYC

Nothing screams summer more than spending time at an amusement park with the whole family. Luckily for us New Yorkers, we have a ton of parks located both in and around the city that will make for a perfect day trip!



Click on your region to jump to parks near you:

Psst… Here’s what you need to know about FREE yoga in Bryant Park this summer!

New York

No matter what kind of experience you are looking to get when visiting a park, Adventureland has it all! From kiddie rides, or thrill rides, there are many attractions for families to choose from. If you’re looking to beat the summer heat while you visit, try out some of their water rides or spend the afternoon in their arcade.



Calling all adventurers: This amusement park features family rides, water boats, go karts, bumper cars and more.

If you are looking for an amusement park that isn’t too far from the city, head over the Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park! There are many kids’ rides that will keep the little ones occupied for hours and of course, it wouldn’t be a day at Deno’s without riding the world-famous Deno’s Wonder Wheel.

One roller coaster, family rides and games, and a carousel are right in the heart of Queens. Don’t miss tons of great family-friendly performances throughout the summer as well, every weekend pretty much every Sunday at Flushing Meadows. The carousel was brought to Coney Island in 1964 for the World’s Fair and is the only ride left from the World’s Fair in Queens. Don’t miss the chance to ride this historical gem.

If your kiddos are interested in all things Lego’s then you have to take a trip to Legoland New York. This themed amusement park has everything you could ask for and more, with tons of themed attractions and shows. If you’re looking to make a weekend out of it, you can also stay in their fun Lego Hotel!

You can’t spend a summer in NYC without spending a day at Luna Park! Not only do they have a ton of rides for families to try, but there is also a great food selection to add a little extra sweetness to your day out.

This fun amusement park has been welcoming families since 1928 and continues to be a popular destination during the season. The great thing about Playland is that families can come and try out all of the attractions and rides as well as plan a beach day afterwards at the Playland Pool and Beach!

This historic amusement park features a dozen rides including The Himalaya and Galaxi Coaster. Also available are kiddie rides and games, all on the shores of Oneida Lake.

New Jersey

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08091



With over 40 attractions throughout the park, Diggerland has something that kids of all ages will enjoy! Aside from the regular favorites, the amusement park has a couple of new attractions and water experiences that families can try this year such as the Mini Dig: Shapes ride and Claw Hammer Cove.

This Long Beach Island amusement park boasts 18 amusement rides, games of all types, an arcade, food, a classic carousel, private parties and more. Located in the heart of Beach Haven, attractions include Skee-Ball, a spinning roller coaster, Tilt-A-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, and more.

Take the 9-minute trip from NYC and enter a natural oasis featuring more than 30 life-sized, realistic-looking animatronic dinosaurs (including the largest ever made). The exhibition encompasses the latest theories and discoveries in the fields of paleontology, geology, and environmental studies. Participate in more than 40 live shows, games, and workshops. At the Paleontology Lab, kids get a book and can dig for fossils like a paleontologist, and dig for fossils at the big site.

This beachside amusement park and boardwalk features several rides, arcades and attractions for small children to teens, as well as an adjacent aquarium for extra educational fun. The park also hosts special events.

This park feature dozens of rides for kids and teens, and a water park with a lazy river and more than 19 slides with varying speeds, plus plenty of rides designed for smaller children, including a kids’ lagoon area. Attractions include body slides, a looping roller coaster, a wave swinger, bumper karts, a haunted manor, and the chance to swim with a live mermaid.

Thrill rides and water rides rule at the 30-acre Land of Make Believe, with its free-fall ride, Pirate’s Cannonball, and rocking tugboat ride, along with Blackbeard’s Pirate Fort. The park is designed specifically for parents to participate with their children.

Morey’s Piers spans more than 18 acres along six beach blocks. It includes three piers and two beachfront water parks: the Adventure Pier, which features coasters, thrill rides, and a raceway; the Surfside Pier, with kiddie and family rides; the Mariner’s Landing Pier, where you can ride traditional rides such as the Ferris wheel and teacups, play in the arcade, and enjoy Boardwalk treats; the Raging Waters waterpark, with kiddie play areas, water slides, and activity pools; and the Oasis Waterpark + Beach Club, which features more water rides for kids and adults.

This one-of-a-kind experience is Located inside American Dream and is sure to make your summer more memorable! The Nickelodeon Universe theme park is one of the biggest indoor parks in the Western Hemisphere and has record-breaking rides that guests can try.

On this Ocean City boardwalk you’ll find thrill rides, pirate golf, go-karts, an arcade, and kids’ rides as well as food concession stands.

With new attractions every season, Six Flags Great Adventure is the perfect place for families to spend the summer! From amazing rides and great food to their Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, there is something for everyone to do during their visit.

Watch the best of the Wild West come to life in a real Western town. Enjoy live actions shows all day long on outdoor Main Street. Get a bird’s eye view of the town on the Stage Coach, hop aboard the train, deep into outlaw territory and for younger buckaroos ride a pony. Explore the town’s shops and museums which replicates the historic 1880’s town of Dodge City, Kansas. Visit the barnyard, and watch live demos and learn about the life of a blacksmith, mountain man and school marm from the American Frontier.

Pennsylvania

This park features rollercoasters and water rides including Steel Force, the longest steel roller coaster on the East Coast, and HYDRA, the first and only floorless coaster in Pennsylvania. Play in the waterpark, which features three levels of water games and the 70-foot-tall Lighting Falls water slide.

Designed for families with young children, this park features 37 kiddie and family rides, including two kid-friendly coasters, bumper cars, a merry-go-round, and more. Duke’s Lagoon features water slides, splash zones, and lounge areas.

100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA



Everyone knows Hershey from their delicious chocolate treats, but have you ever taken a trip to their iconic amusement park? Hersheypark has a wide variety of rides and games for families to try, as well as great restaurants that you can get some delicious food and sweet treats! Looking for a way to cool down? Make sure to check out their waterpark during your visit.