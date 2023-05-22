Memorial Day 2023: Events and Parades Around NYC

Memorial Day is when families unite to honor the brave who have fallen while serving in the US Armed Services. In New York, it is a time to come together with parades, ceremonies and events that bring communities together.

Manhattan

Fleet Week

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, West Side

May 26-29, Friday, 7 pm; Saturday-Monday, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

Events on the pier are free; events on the Intrepid require admission: $13-$36

In recognition of our men and women in uniform, the Intrepid Museum celebrates Fleet Week! Fleet Week activities will kick off Friday with their annual movie night on the flight deck, featuring the classic 1986 film Top Gun. Throughout the weekend, enjoy musical performances and explore a variety of displays, activities and demos from the military, including the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and even some antique military vehicles. The weekend will conclude on Monday with the Museum’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Celebrate Memorial Day at Castle Clinton

Castle Clinton at Battery Park, Battery Pl, State St and Whitehall St, Battery Park City

Monday, May 29, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Ever had burning questions you wanted to ask a historical figure? Now’s your chance! Join Castle Clinton National Monument to celebrate Memorial Day with Francis Scott Key, who wrote the lyrics to our National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Key was inspired to write the lyrics during the War of 1812, as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor. Key will be portrayed by Doug Thomas, and he will be taking questions and visiting with guests.

Bronx

Family Storytime Special: Memorial Day

Bronx Library Center, 310 E Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx

Friday, May 26, 10:30 am

Ages 5-12

Free

Come out for songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books celebrating Memorial Day in this storytime that’s fun for the whole family.

Memorial Day Crafts

High Bridge Library, 78 West 168th Street, Bronx

Friday, May 26, 4 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Celebrate and make a Memorial Day Arts and Crafts.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Canarsie Lions Annual Memorial Day Parade

Parade steps off from Holy Family Church Parking Lot, 9719 Flatlands Ave. Canarsie

Saturday, May 27, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Remember and Honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice at this parade with a stop at the Canarsie Cemetery to lay wreath and honor our fallen heroes.

156th Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Service

Parade steps off from 3rd Ave. & 78th Street, Bay Ridge

Monday, May 29, 11 am

All ages

Free

Honor and remember those who lost their lives in the defense of our nation at Brooklyn’s 156th Memorial Day Parade. The parade stops at John Paul Jones Park for a memorial service that includes Bagpipes, Flag Raising, Wreath Laying by Veteran Service Organizations, a 21-gun Salute by the Veteran Corps of Artillery and the playing of Taps.

Queens

American Legion Forest Hills Annual Memorial Day Parade

Parade steps off from Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Sunday, May 28, 12 pm

All ages

Free

Honor local veterans and all service members that made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom at this annual parade.

Maspeth Memorial Day Parade

Walter A. Garlinge Memorial Park, 72nd Place and Grand Avenue, Maspeth

Sunday, May 28, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country at this annual parade. The parade will be immediately followed by a ceremony honoring our servicemen and women.

College Point Memorial Day Parade

Parade begins at 28th Ave. & College Point Blvd.

Sunday, May 28, 2 pm

All ages

Free

See an Aerialist, Taekwando action, Marching Bands, Military from the ARMY, NAVY & MARINES and many community organizations providing enjoyment! FREE American Flags will be given out to as many youths along the parade route as supply allows!

Staten Island

Memorial Day Concert

Zion Lutheran Church, 505 Watchogue Rd., Staten Island

Saturday, May 27, 4pm

All ages

Free

The Staten Island Philharmonic will perform family-friendly patriotic and popular favorites for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Concert

Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee Street, Staten Island

Sunday, May 28, 4pm

All ages

Free

Hear family-friendly patriotic and popular favorites for Memorial Day.

Long Island

Bethpage Air Show

Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy. Wantagh

May 27-28, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm.

All ages

Admission is free; $10 parking fee

The 2023 Bethpage Air Show is back with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as the headliners. Be there for this Long Island tradition featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, United States Army Golden Knights, United States Marines F-35B Demo, United States Navy Growler Legacy Team, 106th Air National Guard Rescue Wing, Mike Goulian, David Windmiller, Folds of Honor Biplane with Ed Hamill, Farmingdale State College Aviation, Skytypers, Warbird Thunder Airshows, and American Airpower Museum Warbirds.

Cedarhurst-Lawrence Memorial Day Parade

Cedarhurst Park, 257 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst

Sunday, May 28, 10 am

All ages

Free

It’s that special time of the year when we gather to remember and honor our brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This year’s parade will be spectacular, as veteran groups, police and fire departments, community organizations and schools march along Central Avenue, from Frost Lane to Cedarhurst Avenue and concluding at Andrew J. Parise Park in Cedarhurst.

138th Memorial Day Parade

Legion Square, Corner of Greenwich St. and Marvin St. Hempstead

Sunday, May 28, 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. and The Village of Hempstead for the 138th Memorial Day Parade. Prior to the parade kick off there will be a brief ceremony at the Civil War monument in Greenfield Cemetery at 12:30 PM.

Memorial Day Parade

Parade steps off from 101 Carman Ave, East Meadow

Monday, May 29, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Honor our servicemen this Memorial Day at a parade featuring veterans groups, youth organizations, community leaders, and more.

Levittown Memorial Day Parade

Parade steps off from Island Trees Middle School, 45 Wantagh Ave. Levittown

Monday, May 29, 10 am

All ages

Free

Please come out and show your support for the brave men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms.

Wantagh Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Parade steps off from Wantagh Middle School, 3299 Beltagh Ave. Wantagh

Monday, May 29, 10 am

All ages

Free

Join veterans, youth groups, community leaders, and more to honor the great Americans who perished in defense of our country. There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at the conclusion of the parade.

Lindenhurst Memorial Day Parade

Parade starts at Breslau Cemetery, N Monroe Ave & Newark Street, Lindenhurst

Monday, May 29, 10 am

All ages

Free

Commemorate Memorial Day with this community parade honoring our fallen heroes.

Holbrook Memorial Day Parade

The Parade begins at 1069 Main St., Holbrook

Monday, May 29, 11 am

All ages

Free

Join the community for this Memorial Day Parade with veteran groups, marching bands, youth groups, and more.

The Little Neck Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Parade begins at Jayson Avenue and Northern Boulevard, Great Neck

Monday, May 29, 2 pm

All ages

Free

Honor the members of the U.S. military who have made the ultimate sacrifice at the largest Memorial Day parade in the country. As part of the parade experience, free refreshments, including hot dogs; White Castle® sliders; and more treats from local merchants (limited availability) will be served, commencing when the first marchers arrive at the Divine Wisdom Catholic Academy schoolyard.

Rockland/Bergen

Fair Lawn Memorial Day 2023

Parade starts at Radburn Train Station, Pollit Drive & Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ

Monday, May 29, 10 am

All ages

Free

Honor our heroes at this parade with a Memorial Day ceremony to follow.

2023 Wyckoff Memorial Day Parade

Parade starts on Wyckoff Ave. Wyckoff, NJ

Monday, May 29, 8:45 am

All ages

Free

Come together as a community to honor those that gave their lives for our freedom. There will be post-parade refreshments at Fire Co. 1.

Memorial Day Celebration

Parade begins at 100 Central Ave. Old Tappan, NJ

Monday, May 29, 9:30 am

All ages

Free

Honor our heroes at this parade with a memorial ceremony to follow that will include the parading the colors, the National Anthem, Invocation, address by the Mayor, placing wreaths at the Memorial, the rifle salute and taps.

Memorial Day Parade

Parade begins at corner of Washington/Clinton Avenue, Township of Washington, NJ

Monday, May 29, 10 am

All ages

Free

Join the community to honor those that lost their lives in defense of our nation at this Memorial Day Parade with a ceremony at the conclusion of the parade.

Pearl River Annual Memorial Day Parade

Parade begins at 93 N Middletown Road, Pearl River

Monday, May 29, 10:15 am

All ages

Free

Pearl River American Legion John H. Secor Post 329 hosts their Annual Memorial Day Parade with a service to follow.

Nyack’s Annual Memorial Day Parade

Parade takes place on Main Street, Nyack

Monday, May 29, 11 am

All ages

Free

Honor and tribute to our military personnel who lost their lives in service to our country at this Memorial Day Parade.