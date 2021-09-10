How to Celebrate National Grandparents Day in NYC!

Celebrate National Grandparents Day on September 12th! The bond between kids and their grandparents are ones that they will cherish for their entire lives. For some kids, their grandparents might have been their first ever best friends that they did everything with before they started getting older. Grandparents deserve recognition as much as parents do, (they are also parents too you know!) which is why we have come up with a list of fun activities you can do with your grandparents during National Grandparents Day!

Psst… Check out How to Celebrate Yom Kippur this Year in 2021!

Read Grandparent Themed Books

The Berenstain Bears Grandparents are Great!

Ages 3-7

Your kids will love reading this book with their grandparents! The book includes two stories that are both loving and hilarious. Follow Brother Bear and Sister Bear during their week with Gran and Gramps in Week at Grandma’s and read about Brother Bear seeking out help from his grandparents when he gets in trouble at school in Homework Hassle.

Just Grandma, Grandpa, and Me

Ages 3-7

This two-in-one book is a great gift to grab for your grandparents. Follow the story of either Grandma and Me or Grandpa and Me where Little Creature spends time and makes memories that only grandparents and their grandchildren can make!

How to Babysit a Grandma

Ages 5-8

This New York Times bestselling book will make you the perfect grandparent-sitter in no time! How to Babysit a Grandma gives you helpful tips and activities you can do with your grandparents on the days you spend together! Not only does this book give you ideas for fun activities, but it also allows you to celebrate the special relationship you have with your grandparents.

Take a Bike Ride

Before you know it, the weather is going to change and you won’t be able to head outside without bundling up. Take in the beautiful weather outside by taking a bike ride with your grandparents! With so many bike paths around the city that are perfect for families, bring them biking through one of your favorite spots or explore a scenic route that you haven’t taken before.

Picnic in the Park

New York is known for having some of the best parks for any occasion, so why not take some time to picnic on National Grandparents Day. Choose one of the many parks you believe is your perfect picnic destination, pack a lunch with some of your favorite meals and snacks, grab a blanket and head on over! Once you’re done eating, the park is also a great place for an afternoon walk or to play some games.

Visit The Bronx Zoo

Meet and interact with some of your favorite animals at the Bronx Zoo! With more than 265 acres, you and your grandparents will have a blast exploring the park and all of the amazing creatures who inhabit it. Make sure to try out some of the amazing and up close experiences the park has to offer such as animal feeding and rides!

Go Peach Picking

Take advantage of the last weekend for many farms and orchards to grab some delicious peaches! Pack your family in the car and head to any of the amazing locations that offer peach picking. Afterwards, bring all of your freshly picked fruit home and help your grandparents make a beautiful pie or cobbler that you can share together!

Visit The Van Gogh Exhibit

This exhibit is bound to be a fan favorite for many grandparents! Take a look at some of Van Gogh’s amazing artwork while also learning more about the artist’s life. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square feet exhibit that will give you a fantastic sound and light experience that is sure to make National Grandparents Day memorable.