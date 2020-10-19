Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 23-25

Corn Mazes Near New York City

Corn mazes are back this season! It’s no surprise that fall would look different this year with limited activities, however, these farms are doing their best to keep families safe with new safety guidelines so that you don’t have to compromise on the fun. Fall is the best time to take a break and head to one of these nearby farms to enjoy the many family-friendly activities during this time of harvest. Spend the day apple picking, searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve, or even enjoying farm-baked goods such as apple cider donuts. However you choose to spend your day at the farm, make sure to check out these corn mazes located near New York City. Wander through and solve the clues to these mazes with the family and see just how long it will take to make it out on the other side!

