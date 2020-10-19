Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 23-25
Visit Mohonk Mountain House - New Paltz
Looking for a breath of fresh air this fall? Take the kids to Mohonk Mountain House in under two hours for a completely transporting experience. It is calming and rejuvenating to breathe the mountain air, explore nature, and have the perfect socially distanced family fun getaway.
Pumpkin Arch – Seaport District
Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil
From now until Thanksgiving, New Yorkers can get the perfect fall picture under the Pumpkin Arch at Pier 17. Later, make your way to grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants such as Malibu Farm, The Fulton, or Cobble & Co.
The Fall Escape - Queens County Farm
Head to Queens County Farm Museum for awesome fall family photo ops. There is a life-size pumpkin spice latte, beautiful floral scenery, a Blooming Enchanted Fall Forest and more to pose with. Get fully immersed in this fall pop up and take fun photos to share with the family. You can also visit the farm’s Amazing Maize Maze, Pumpkin Patch, and more!
73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens 11004
October 2 through November 29; Monday -Friday: 12:00- 5:00 pm & Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze - Hudson Valley
This fun Halloween activity opened its doors on September 18th and will stay open until mid-November. Set against the backdrop of Van Cortlandt manor, this event will feature over 7,000 hand-carved, glowing jack-o-lanterns. It’s a great chance for you and your family to get outside and celebrate Halloween. The event will have strict social distancing guidelines and advanced reservations are required.
Bronx Night Market - Fordham Plaza
Check out this amazing food scene at Fordham Plaza where you can find local entrepreneurs serving up diverse dishes that celebrate culture and more than 40 global cuisines. Not only does this food market highlight new food concepts, it also helps foster new local food businesses in the community.
Family-Friendly Camping
Now that fall is here, and social distancing is still a thing, we can’t think of a better getaway than a family camp trip. Sure, camping with kids does have a bit of stress, but once the tent is pitched and you have organized your campsite, it is just nature and s’mores for days.
Take a Day Trip to Olana State Historic Site With the Family
Olana State Historic Site was once home to famous landscape artist Frederic Edwin Church, a self-taught architect, farmer, and landscaper who lived in a Victorian-style home with many Middle-Eastern decors. Church lived here with his wife Isabel in the late 1800s; this site sits above the Hudson River, where you can take in the Catskill Mountain views. This park is open to the public, where you have access to Olana’s 250-acre landscape and is open every day from 8 am to sunset. Explore Olana’s breathtaking views and landscape. With five miles of carriage roads, you can leaf peep, hike with the family (and your leashed dog!), all while enjoying this tranquil space.
Corn Mazes Near New York City
Corn mazes are back this season! It’s no surprise that fall would look different this year with limited activities, however, these farms are doing their best to keep families safe with new safety guidelines so that you don’t have to compromise on the fun. Fall is the best time to take a break and head to one of these nearby farms to enjoy the many family-friendly activities during this time of harvest. Spend the day apple picking, searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve, or even enjoying farm-baked goods such as apple cider donuts. However you choose to spend your day at the farm, make sure to check out these corn mazes located near New York City. Wander through and solve the clues to these mazes with the family and see just how long it will take to make it out on the other side!
Pier 26 Opens in Hudson River Park
Looking for your next go-to park this fall? We’ve got the scoop on the brand-new, eco-friendly park on Pier 26 in Hudson River Park! A long time in the making, the Tribeca park is finally open — perfect timing for sweater weather, our favorite season.
