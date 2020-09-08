Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 11-13
Visit the Edge Sky Deck
The Edge Sky Deck, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, is now open for you to take in the 360-degree views of the city we love.
Head over to the Edge to see sweeping views at 1,100 feet into the air and look out over the angled glass walls as if you were leaning over the edge (yikes!). You’ll be able to see NYC’s amazing skyline from the top of Central Park all the way to the Statue of Liberty and beyond. For an extra thrill, you can even stand on the Glass Floor and look down 100 stories below to see Manhattan’s streets.
See a Movie in NYC
With new guidelines halting the reopening of movie theaters, drive-in movies have made a reappearance. A handful of pop up drive-in spots have set up camp all around the city, making it accessible to everyone who wants to watch on a big screen again. Check out this list for some great movie-viewing options.
Get Your Tickets for Museum of Ice Cream
Open from Thursdays to Sundays, this destination is an afternoon well spent. They have made industry-leading updates within their exhibit to comply with CDC guidelines while also maintaining a stress-free and fun environment for all. All self-guided tickets are $29 while children under 2 can enter for free. Temperature checks, mask-wearing and social distancing are enforced.
The Best Apple-Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City
Summer is coming to a close and apple picking will soon be in full gear for 2020. With school starting any day now and many kids reverting back to being at home for remote learning, what better way to get out of the house than by heading to one of these farms to pick juicy apples?
Check out these apple-picking farms near NYC!
Visiting the Empire State Building
The Empire State Building is home to a number of brand-new exhibits located on its 2nd and 80th floors. You and your kids will be swept up in history while learning about the building’s original site in the 1920s and its remarkable 13-month construction from 1930-31. The Modern Marvel exhibit showcases the steps taken by the Empire State Building that have led it to become a world leader in sustainability and efficient energy. With exhibits about celebrities and King Kong to exhibits about the Empire State Building’s light shows and its original elevators, there’s an experience to interest everyone!
Central Park Zoo
Photo via Central Park Tours
If the weekend calls for some nice weather, be sure to consider visiting the Central Park Zoo. With some restrictions in place, the zoo is able to offer indoor and outdoor exhibits. Be sure to check out the sea lion pool and the grizzly bears’ overlook. Afterward, stroll through the various trails at Central Park and explore. Have a picnic at Sheep Meadow or admire the beauty of the park while walking along the Mall.
Visit the American Museum of Natural History
If you are a member of the American Museum of Natural History, they are beginning to welcome back guests beginning September 2. Following that, the general public will be allowed to visit on September 9. If you and the kids want to see the sights of dinosaur bones or butterflies in the conservatory, this spot might be the one for you. As a resident of NY, NJ or CT, the admission price is up to you. Make sure to book your timed entry ticket online when planning a visit.