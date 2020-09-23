How to Celebrate Yom Kippur this Year in 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Yom Kippur is looking different this year. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, celebrating the holidays won’t be the same. However, many synagogues all over the world are offering virtual events and services, while other places are providing free online resources. Check out this list below on ways you can celebrate Yom Kippur safely this year with your family.

Attend a Virtual Service

During this High Holy Days season, many synagogues are offering live or recorded services. Allowing you and your family to celebrate from your own home, while staying safe. Be sure to check with your local synagogue to see if they are offering any virtual events during this time. If not, Central Synagogue has a whole calendar of worship events for you and your family to join.

The Call of the Shofar

Although The Call of the Shofar remains as one of the most important elements of this holiday season. As restrictions in the United States will make ringing in Yom Kippur look different this year, there is still an opportunity for you to welcome in the holidays. Many synagogues and communities have posted Youtube videos or will be hosting a virtual event for this specific occasion. Congregation Olam Tikvah will be offering this service.

“Sins, Stars, and Shofars!”

A special virtual Rosh Hashanah experience is available for you and your family to watch at home. “Sins, Stars, and Shofars!” will guide you through the Rosh Hashanah themes of Apology, Tashlich, and Legacy. This is available to watch throughout the High Holiday season and can be found on Youtube.

Take Out Food for Yom Kippur Breakfast

Looking to order a spread for the holidays? Check out H&H Bagels, Tompkins Square Bagels, and Black Seed Bagels! All three places are available on Seamless Food Delivery and will be able to cater your Yom Kippur breakfast.

Follow PJ Library’s “High Holidays at Home” Guide

You and your family can explore new ways to celebrate the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah with PJ Library’s guide. When scrolling through the website, the guide takes you various stages of the holiday season. It helps you prepare to welcome in the holiday season, shows you activities you can do in between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. All activities are free and are interactive for you and your family to enjoy.

Download Free Online Resources for You and Your Family

If you’re on the lookout for more resources to help you celebrate Yom Kippur at home, Gateways offers a handful of free downloadable resources. Free stories, activities, and illustrations of the different blessings are easily accessible online.



Explore New Children’s Books

To keep your children part of the celebration, be sure to explore a handful of children’s books about Yom Kippur. This list of 13 different children’s books about Yom Kippur is definitely something to take a look at. Whether you are simply observing the holiday or want your kids to learn more about the celebration, this will serve as a great resource.