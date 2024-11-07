The Great American Family Christmas Festival Comes to Long Island



The holiday season just got a whole lot brighter with the Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park.

When most of us think of the Christmas season, we envision the chaos that comes from planning and shopping, but we also imagine the festive, tranquil nights cozying up under a blanket while watching our favorite holiday movies, like classic stories from Great American Family Christmas movies.

This year, you can enjoy them up close and personal because the Great American Family Christmas is coming to Long Island! This festival will take place at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena (home of the New York Islanders), from November 22 through December 29.

Lots of Entertainment for the Kids

The Great American Family Christmas Festival is a fantastic way to celebrate the holiday season, both for children and adults, A New York-grown Christmas tree will light up every night, alongside dazzling light displays.

For those feeling creative, there are fun crafting sessions where you can make your own holiday decorations. And of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a photo with Santa.

The festival is an all-in-one Christmas delight that has five unique entertainment zones for the kids:

Candy Cane Lane



Here you’ll find holiday activities for everyone, including Christmas movie screenings, ice skating, and hot chocolate.

It’s a great spot for families to create memories and enjoy different events throughout the season, starting with fun photo ops under the candy cane arches.

Frosty’s Frozen Skate

You can skate away on the ice, and once you’re finished, grab some food and drinks to enjoy by the firepits. It’s a nice way for kids to relax and warm up after a fun time on the ice.

Rudolph’s Main Stage

Rudolph’s Main Stage is a lively spot for community events, where you can meet the stars of the Christmas movies. You can also sing along to carols or watch the Ugly Sweater Contest.

Santa’s Craft Village

At Santa’s Craft Village, you can explore holiday displays and join in on craft workshops. Take part in different craft workshops and demonstrations to learn how to create your own holiday decorations, ornaments, and gifts. This village is also an ideal spot to find one-of-a-kind, personalized presents.

Eat, Drink & Be Merry

The Eat, Drink & Be Merry Village is another spot where you can enjoy good food and drinks with some entertainment. It’s also where you’ll find options for private VIP rentals of igloos and firepits.

VIPs Can Meet the Stars

On the weekends, the excitement continues. Golden Elf VIP Ticketholders (which starts at $249 per person) will have chances to meet the stars from Great American Family Christmas movies. You’ll have an opportunity to chat with them, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even grab an autograph.

In addition, there will be exclusive movie premieres, Q&A panels, and plenty of chances to snap photos.

Here is the line-up so far:

November 23 and 24: Meet Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, and Trevor Donovan. They’ll be kicking off the weekend with the World Premieres of Home Sweet Christmas and A Cinderella Christmas Ball, plus you can hang out with them throughout the weekend, starting with the tree lighting on November 22.

November 30 and December 1: Check out Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, and Jesse Hutch at the festival for a fun event celebrating Little Women. They’ll have a screening and a Q&A moderated by author Annie Downs.

December 7 and 8: Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell from When Hope Calls will chat about their new series inspired by Janette Oke’s books. Jill Wagner will also be there to talk about her upcoming Christmas movie, all moderated by WWE’s Renee Paquette.

December 21 and 22: Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez are stopping by to promote their 2024 Christmas movie, Once Upon A Christmas Wish. Learn about how holiday movies are made and snap a photo with them.

The Great American Family Christmas Festival takes place at Northwell Park at UBS Arena, from November 22 through December 29. General admission tickets are $15 per person and VIP tickets range from $99-$249 per person. Children two and under are free.