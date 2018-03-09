The new exhibition “Unseen Oceans” teaches children about climate change and environmental conservation, inspiring exploration into marine life.

Over 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered in oceans, and we know very little about what lies within them. The American Museum of Natural History’s new exhibition, Unseen Oceans, reveals the depth of our scientific exploration below the water’s surface.

Open from Monday, March 12 through January 6, the exhibition aims to show how little we know about the ocean as well as how much scientists are currently learning, and to help kids understand climate change: Hopefully, the exhibition can encourage the next generation to get involved in conservation and preservation efforts.

There’s no shortage of activities for kids: They can explore the ocean in a video game-esque virtual exploration where they pilot a digital interactive submersible, play with sand, gaze at bioluminescent fish, check out fossils, and far more. The exhibition is an undersea marvel, with videos and blacklights abound.

Visitors will also learn about famous scientists and oceanographers who contributed to oceanic discoveries, such as Scripps Oceanography Engineer Jules Jaffe, Ruth Gates from the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology, WCS researcher Rubaiyat Mansur Mowgli, and far more.

Look below for our Facebook Live with exhibition curator John Sparks!

