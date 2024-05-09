Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Kid-Friendly Movies Hitting Movie Theaters This Year

Kid-Friendly Movies Hitting Movie Theaters This Year
Getty Images

Kid-Friendly Movies Hitting Movie Theaters This Year

During the pandemic, we got a bit spoiled when movies started streaming to allow us to experience new movies while we were on lockdown. While it was first a bit weird but amazing at the same time, many of us, especially families, loved that we were able to enjoy a blockbuster movie right from our couch.

But seeing a movie at an actual theater while munching on some popcorn is a pastime and fun to experience as a family, and movies are back in a big way. 

Luckily, many great family-friendly films are coming out this year. Read further to see some tremendous stand-alone movies and sequels worth getting out of that cozy theatre chair. 

Psst… Celebrate a Year with Children at the Guggenheim! See A Year with Children 2024 now through June 9

Go out to see a movie as a family this year

Go out to see a movie as a family this year
Photo by Pixabay, Pexel

IF

Coming to theaters May 17

As kids grow up, they grow out of their childlike behaviors, like having imaginary friends. Bea (played by Cailey Fleming) begins to see all of the imaginary friends that have been left behind as kids her age begin to grow up. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. This movie is a comedy, and with this lineup of actors, it’s sure to be hilarious.

The Garfield Movie

Coming to theaters May 24

Your favorite orange cat is now starring in his own movie! Watch Garfield (and Odie) join his long lost father, a raggedy alley cat Vic, on an epic heist. This beloved cartoon character is now one that you can share with your kids. 

Inside Out 2

Coming to theaters June 14

As Riley grows up, her emotions change with her. Follow Riley as she learns how to navigate her teenage years. Past just being a fun Disney movie to watch with your kids, this movie teaches what it’s like to grow up, and how important managing your emotions is. It’s entertaining and educational all in one. 

Despicable Me 4

Coming to theaters July 3

A new addition to the Despicable Me series is hitting theaters this year! Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith and Agnes welcome the newest addition to the family, Gru Jr., who seems to love tormenting his dad. Follow Gru on yet another exciting adventure, as he is forced to fight his new nemesis Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family has to help him!

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Coming to theaters Aug. 2

Harold and the Purple Crayon, the classic 1955 children’s picture book written and illustrated by Crockett Johnson, is now coming to the big screen for you and your kids to enjoy. Join Harold as an adult in the real world after he draws himself off the pages of his picture book, and watch him learn about real life!

Movie theartes are back to being a fun family thing to do
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexel

The Wild Robot

Coming to theaters Sept. 27

The Wild Robot children’s novel by Peter Brown is now being adapted into a film. Follow Roz after she finds herself stranded in the wild on an island, and watch as she learns to survive and befriend the animals. The book is a beautiful story of friendship and acceptance, and I hope the film is nothing short!

Paddington in Peru

Coming to theaters Nov. 8

A mystery sends Paddington the bear and the Brown family into the Amazon Rainforest and the Peruvian mountains when they visit Aunt Lucy in Peru. Keep an eye out for a trailer soon. 

Moana 2

Coming to theaters Nov. 27

Follow your favorite island princess in yet another thrilling adventure! Moana must travel to the far seas of Oceania through dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving a call from her wayfinding ancestors. 

