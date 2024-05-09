That's Mandarin
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">That's Mandarin is one of the oldest Chinese language schools in China. With a unique approach to language learning and our own in-house teaching methodologies; we aim to be not only the most experienced, but also one of the best Mandarin schools in China! We focus on providing the smoothest service and the best teaching experience to all our students; no matter whether they are studying Chinese online with our innovative online language learning system or at one of our Chinese language schools in China. Founded in 2005, That&rsquo;s Mandarin has been delivering excellence in Chinese teaching for over 15 years to more than 30,000 students of different nationalities. We now have schools in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen with plans to open more locations in more cities soon.<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p3" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>COURSE INFO<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Learn Chinese online and enjoy private online classes with our <strong>professional native Chinese teachers </strong>anytime, anywhere. </span><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Our Online Chinese Course is perfect for students abroad who want to learn Chinese <strong>remotely</strong>. Besides, online Chinese classes are also a great opportunity for those who <strong>don&rsquo;t have enough time </strong>to come to our Mandarin school. By using That&rsquo;s Mandarin <strong>special learning platform</strong>, you can have online Mandarin classes with our teachers <strong>anytime </strong>and <strong>anywhere</strong>.<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">We Offer：</span><span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Standard Chinese Course<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; HSK Preparation Course<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Chinese Course for Kids<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Chinese Course for Corporate Clients<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p4" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">All lessons are private Chinese classes with certified native Chinese teachers with 24/7 access to our online system.<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">For every new student we offer a <strong>free trial lesson </strong>with us.<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>Online Classes Content:<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>REAL-LIFE PRACTICE<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Communication skills<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Speaking practice<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Real-life situations<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Modern Chinese expressions<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p4" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>LANGUAGE LEARNING<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; HSK Vocabulary<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Daily Vocabulary<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Useful Grammar<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Set Phrases<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Slang &amp; Idioms<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p4" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>CULTURAL ELEMENTS<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Chinese culture<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Natural wonders<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Famous sights<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Festivals &amp; traditions<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Classic literature, opera &amp; art<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p4" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 13px;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>HEATED DISCUSSIONS<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Discovering interesting topics<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Discussing global topics<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Social phenomena<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Cultural differences<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong><span class="Apple-converted-space">How</span></strong><span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;<strong>much?&nbsp;</strong></span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span class="Apple-converted-space" style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">The price starts at $24.</span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>When?<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">The schedule depends on your availability as the course is fully customized.<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><strong>Where?<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">We use our in-house <strong>digital platform NihaoCafe </strong>to help you connect with your teacher, review class notes, and schedule classes.<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Online Chinese Class content and teacher&rsquo;s notes automatically get recorded into the system, so it&rsquo;s easy to <strong>review your classes<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></strong></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; There&rsquo;s a huge teaching <strong>resource database</strong>, so you can prepare for your future online Chinese classes in advance<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; There is an online course <strong>arrangement system </strong>that manages your booked Chinese classes &ndash; to guarantee that wherever you are, you and your teachers can stay informed about the online Mandarin class schedule and changes<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Teachers can also add their <strong>own courseware </strong>including webpages, PowerPoint presentations, videos, etc. into the system anytime<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-size: 10pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;">&bull; Our professional <strong>IT team </strong>is online 24 hours a day, ready to solve any unexpected issues<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; padding-left: 40px;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-size: 12pt; font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif;"><span class="Apple-converted-space"><strong>CONTACT</strong>:</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Website: https://www.thatsmandarin.com<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Email: [email protected]<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;">&nbsp;</p>
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 11px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: 'trebuchet ms', geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Phone: +86 10 8448 9799<span class="Apple-converted-space">&nbsp;</span></span></p>