The Millennial Pink Baby & Kids’ Gear You Need Right Now
Drake did it first–Millennial Pink is the color of the moment and it’s not going away anytime soon–so get in on the trend and shop our fave picks in the hue of the season
Call it “Drake Pink,” “Millennial Pink,” or “Powder Pink”–by whatever name, this hipster hue is here to stay (at least for spring and summer 2017)! Heralded as a new neutral, this shade is even showing up across the board in baby and kids’ gear and clothing for both boys and girls. Here are 10 of our favorite Millennial Pink finds for little ones this season.Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One - Spring Collection #dadstories, Powder Pink
Proof that Millennial Pink is encroaching on grey, black, and off-white as the neutral of choice, this on-trend baby carrier comes from BabyBjorn's #dadstories collection for spring. Now just make sure to find an appropriately hip backdrop to snap pics against while dad sports the carrier on your next farmer's market jaunt. $189, .babybjorn.com
Marysia Bumby Rash Guard in Pink Bandana
There's no question about it--Marysia is the the it swimwear brand of the moment for women. And their Bumby line for kids is just as chic! We're swooning for the Pink Bandana print for summer 2017. The best part? Mother and daughter can totally match! $99, marysiaswim.com
Ice Cream Castles Unicorn Repeat Print Leggings - Pink Haze
In case the brand name Ice Cream Castles didn't sell you already, consider that these fashion forward joggers are 100 percent super-soft cotton and are covered in unicorns and ice cream cones. $41, icecreamcastles.com
Bugaboo Bee5 Customized Stroller with Soft Pink Canopy
The Bee5 is the latest and greatest addition to the Bugaboo fleet of strollers. You can actually customize almost all of the exterior elements--including the option for a "soft pink" sun canopy that looks straight out of the "Hotline Bling" music video. $739, bugaboo.com
Mini Rodini Pink Pico Jacket
Admit it, you can practically taste the Instagram likes when you look at this blush rain jacket. Because it's less "warm" (and has more notes of blue) than Pepto pink, it makes for a great addition to wardrobes of boys as well as girls. minirodini.com
MILLY Minis Pink Off The Shoulder Dress
Shoulder cut-outs and Millennial Pink in one look? Too cute! Outfit your mini fashionista in this frock from the MILLY (founded by local mom Michelle Smith) kids' line. $165, milly.com
Gardner & the Gang Swirl Dress - Fairies and Unicorns
A fave of celeb parents like Jaime King, Gardner and the Gang is always on the pulse of trends for style-savvy kiddos. Case in point? This sweet summer dress that combines the oh-so-hot trends of Millennial Pink and unicorns. $45, gardnerandthegang.com
Sunnylife Retro Sounds Blossom Pink
This fun pink radio and speaker is the perfect addition to your family's beach day packing list this summer. It's compact and portable, features an MP3 speaker with AM/FM radio and bass, and a built in amplifier; plus, it works with any smart phone or tablet. $28, sunnylife.com
J.Crew Boys' Stanton Shorts in Pink Linen
Pink fashion for boys has long had its roots in the preppy catalogue. Break away from tried-and-true Salmon hues this summer and deck your dapper dude in these Drake-worthy linen shorts. $49.50, jcrew.com
Comotomo Baby Bottle in Pink
Comotomo has long been a staple in the baby feeding world, thanks to its signature bottles that have a soft body, mimicking the feel of mom's breast. Add to the package that you can snap one up with a trendy Millennial Pink lid? Sold! $12.99, giggle.com