8 Best Thrift Stores Around NYC

Thrifting has gained immense popularity since it was introduced in the ‘90s. The practice poses many benefits: not only is it affordable, but it is also a strategic and environmentally-friendly method for purchasing “fast fashion” items.

ThredUp reports in their 2024 Resale Report that the top reasons consumers buy secondhand items over new items are to save money, afford exclusive and high-end brands, to find inimitable items and to help the planet

Additionally, ThredUp also reports that 74% of consumers have shopped or are open to shopping secondhand apparel. Therefore, with three-quarters of consumers interested in thrifting, demand is high.

It can be intimidating to figure out where to start, so here are some of the best and most unique thrift stores around NYC.

84 E. 7th St.

New York, NY, 10003

Open 12 to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Named for owner Kate Goldwater (Au=gold, H2O=water. Clever, right?), AUH2O is a vintage and upcycle shop located in the East Village. The store offers one-of-a-kind jewelry, clothing, accessories, and shoes.

The mission of AUH2O is to make sustainable shopping available to everyone! With permanent $5 and $10 racks, this “thriftique” is a must visit in NYC.

Multiple locations, more information here

Modern wellness and lifestyle brand goop.com says: “ask any in-the-know new yorker where you might score the best vintage in the city and you’ll likely get this answer: beacon’s closet.”

This female founded and locally owned operation prioritizes ethics and sustainability in everything they do. With its roots in Brooklyn, Beacon’s Closet is well regarded by customers and the media alike.

Beacon’s Closet will buy, sell and trade items with you. Any items not selected for resale will be donated to a charitable organization they support. As of March 2024, Beacon’s Closet had donated $290,187.00 through different programs and partnerships.

To learn more about the organizations they work with and how you can be a part of the initiative, visit their website.

285 N 6th St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Open 12 to 7:15 p.m. daily

Although this thrift store has a higher price tag than its competitors, you are guaranteed to fill your closet in one visit. From denim staples to epic ‘80s rock n’ roll swag, 10 ft Single by Stella Dallas is a nostalgic paradise.

Also, this thrift store has an exclusive back room with unparalleled vintage stock – be sure to check it out!

Multiple locations, more information here

Buffalo Exchange is a hub for new and recycled fashion. It’s the ideal thrift store for any consumer, and especially those who prioritize sustainable shopping.

Recycling your closet cleanout can pose many benefits – it helps you free up space, enjoy extra cash, trade for unique statement pieces and contribute to the environment in a positive way.

To sell your clothes and accessories all season round, click here to see details on Buffalo Exchange’s process. Happy trading!

Multiple locations, more information here

Even if you are unfamiliar with thrifting, I can almost guarantee that you’re familiar with Goodwill. In 2022, local Goodwill stores diverted 4 billion pounds of usable goods from landfills through recycling and upcycling.

Goodwill is an interesting thrift chain because the company focuses heavily on community giving and the greater social good. The organization also provides individuals with free, personalized job training and support.

Whether you want to shop, form a powerful partnership with your local Goodwill, or are seeking professional assistance, Goodwill elevates communities to make a difference.

91 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10003

Open 12 to 9 p.m. daily

Cure Thrift is a non-profit shop in the East Village. Founded by Liz Wolff in 2008, Cure Thrift is funded by two passions: to find NYC’s hidden gems and to benefit juvenile diabetes research and advocacy.

Wolff was diagnosed with type 1 (juvenile) diabetes when she was 11 years old. She turned this obstacle into the opportunity to advocate for a cause close to her heart while gathering and selling the very best antique and vintage items.

This up-scale thrift shop is sure to transport you to another world and keep you busy for hours at a time.

Multiple locations, more information here

Crossroads Trading Company offers a variety of buy, sell, and trade options for men’s and women’s items in great condition. They hope to provide communities all over with a better, more sustainable way to shop.

High-fashion should be accessible to everyone – and Crossroads Trading Company ensures that everyone can dabble in the luxury space. From affordable everyday pieces to special occasion designer merchandise, Crossroads Trading Company is a treasure chest bursting at the seams.

Multiple locations, more information here

Housing Works is a non-profit organization that is run by hardworking volunteers. The company’s mission is to support the HIV/AIDS community.

They are specifically focused on reducing homelessness for people affected by the disease through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving service, and entrepreneurial businesses that support Housing Work’s social mission.

Apparel, accessories, and home décor are just some of the things you will find at your local Housing Works.