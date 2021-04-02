Recycle Your Car Seat! Target’s Car Seat Trade-In is Back

As many parents know, gear pieces, especially car seats, are a significant purchase. And many of us go through quite a few, especially if you have young kids. Thankfully, Target, in partnership with Waste Management, will be running The Car Seat Trade program from April 5th to April 17th. This program began in April 2016 and 1,100,000 car seats have since been recycled.

How Target’s Car Seat Trade-In works:

It’s pretty easy, add in your zip code (I came up with three nearby locations when I added mine) for the nearest participating Target.

Head on over to your local Target store where you can drop off your old (can be expired) care seat at a drop-off box, and you’ll receive a 20% off coupon for a new seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupons can be used through May 1st in-store or online.

Why the Target’s Car Seat Trade-In is such a cool ‘Earth-y’ Thing to Do:

Waste Management will transform the car seats into new products such as pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials such as carpet padding.

