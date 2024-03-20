The Magic of American Girl’s New Disney Princess Collection

Everyone loves experiencing the magic of Disney and the magical world of dolls at American Girl, and now the two family favorites have a special collab, the American Girl Disney Princess Collection.

Families will love that these two brands bring their inspiring characters, vivid storytelling, and magical moments and enriching experiences together, making dreams come true for Disney and American Girl fans.

This stunning collector doll series, and its beautiful outfits and accessories, are sure to delight fans of all ages. Fan favorites Ariel, Cinderella and Tiana are the first to debut with more princesses to come.

American Girl’s Disney Princess Collector Doll Series is set to be a multi-year collab for these two iconic brands.

“Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “Now, we’re making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring.”

These new dolls inspired by Disney’s animated classics are so popular that they are currently on backorder. However, fans can order now to ensure that their favorite dolls are delivered in the weeks ahead.

Families will love that each 18-inch princess doll arrives in her signature dress with delightful details and that the collection includes additional themed outfits and several special accessories to further expand the endless storytelling and pretend play. I

magine the creative play with Cinderella and Cinderella’s Original Ball Gown & Accessories with the friendly mice that helped transform her dress and Tiana’s Evening Star Dress & Accessories that Tiana wears to a masquerade ball and makes her wish of opening a restaurant on the evening star.

Everyone is sure to wish upon a star for this special collection that is part of the American Girl Collector Series. The Disney and American Girl collection is available now at americangirl.com and American Girl retail stores nationwide.

About Ariel, Tiana and Cinderella

American Girl® Disney Princess Ariel Doll bravely dives into new adventures on her journey to find her place in the world. The 18” Ariel doll has aqua-colored eyes and signature red wavy hair, styled with side swept bangs and a pink sea-flower hair clip with a yellow rhinestone center.

She comes in a mermaid-style dress with a glittery purple satin bodice and an aqua skirt with an iridescent scale print and a glittery green “fin.”

Also included is a golden-metal chain necklace with a seashell pendant, along with a pair of purple open-toe kitten heels with glittery faux seashells at the front.

American Girl® Disney Princess Tiana Doll is determined to make her dream of opening her own restaurant come true through a mix of magic and hard work.

The 18” Tiana doll has brown eyes and curly black hair styled in a high bun with face-framing tendrils and a glittery green headband with yellow organza and satin petals.

Her green-and-yellow dress features an organza illusion neckline, satin petal-shaped bodice, layered green satin overskirt, yellow organza skirt with petal hem, and yellow satin underskirt. A yellow flower at the waist with a rhinestone center and embroidered vine details complete the look.

Also included is a golden-metal chain necklace with green gemstones, a pair of yellow elbow-length gloves, and a pair of green open-toe kitten heels with golden binding.

American Girl® Disney Princess Cinderella Doll extends her warm nature to everyone she meets. The 18” Cinderella doll has blue eyes and signature blonde hair styled in a high bun with a blue headband and curled, sideswept bangs, and blue rhinestone earrings in her pierced ears.

Her blue satin ballgown features a sweetheart illusion neckline, a bodice with braided trim and a silver foil print, white organza puff sleeves, and a white peplum overskirt with silver glitter detail.

Also included is a pair of glittery “glass slippers” with kitten heels and rhinestones at the toes, a black satin ribbon choker necklace, and a pair of white elbow-length gloves.

