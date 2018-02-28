Go Green With These St. Patrick’s Day Gift Picks
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with these treats and gifts for the whole family
St. Patrick's Day is coming up on Saturday, March 17! Kick-start your celebration and court the luck of the Irish with our guide to coolest and greenest St. Patrick's Day treats and gifts for the whole family!
Red Caribou Foliage Tank Jumpsuit
Red Caribou Foliage Tank Jumpsuit, $52, pinkolive.com
Old Navy "Happy Go Lucky" St. Patrick's Day Tee for Toddler Boys
Old Navy “Happy Go Lucky” St. Patrick’s Day Tee for Toddler Boy, $5, oldnavy.gap.com
Smathers & Branson Shamrock Needlepoint Hat (Hunter)
Smathers & Branson Shamrock Needlepoint Hat (Hunter), $35, smathersandbranson.com
Vineyard Vines Boys Lucky Duck Bow Tie
Vineyard Vines Boys Lucky Duck Bow Tie, $45, vineyardvines.com
Pot of Gold Card from the Paper Source
Pot of Gold Card from the Paper Source, $5.95, papersource.com
Compartes VEGAN KALE Healthy Kale Dark Chocolate Bar
Compartes VEGAN KALE Healthy Kale Dark Chocolate Bar, $9.95, compartes.com
Animals Observatory Chick Vest, Green Grass
Animals Observatory Chick Vest, Green Grass from Maisonette, $107, maisonette.com
Four-Leaf Clover by Julia Rothman from Tattly Temporary Tattoos
Four-Leaf Clover by Julia Rothman from Tattly Temporary Tattoos, $5, tattly.com
Minted Giant Muir Wood Clovers Print
Minted Giant Muir Wood Clovers Print, $93-237, minted.com
Sweet Tee Golf Layette Set
Sweet Tee Golf Layette Set from My Sweet Muffin, $29, mysweetmuffin.com