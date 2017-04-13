Shopping: Easter Basket Gift Ideas For $20 & Under
Our littlest blogger, Elle Belle, shares her fave budget-friendly Easter finds
Fill your little ones’ Easter baskets with fun finds for $20 and under!
Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister.
My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic Rarity Fashion Runway Playset
My Little Pony fans know that Rarity loves to create and wear fun and fashionable outfits. Dress Rarity on the fashion runway platform and watch her twirl as she slides in and out of the outfit! The playset comes with three adorable outfits with a clip-and-style feature to dress Rarity by hand or on the playset runway. $19.99, hasbro.com
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Noodle Makin Mania
With Play-Doh Kitchen Creations, the best ingredient of all is imagination! From pretend pasta to imaginary ramen bowls, this noodle maker can create all kinds of delightful Play-Doh noodle dishes. When they're ready, show off the Play-Doh noodle masterpieces with the plates! $14.99, amazon.com
Play-Doh Shape & Learn Colors & Shapes Set
This all-in-one set lets kids explore identifying, matching and comparing colors and shapes. Hands-on exploration can also help encourage their sensory-motor development, including fine motor skills! $12.99, amazon.com
Doc McStuffins Baby Check Up Lil’ Nursery Pals
Bring Doc McTuffin’s Toy Hospital Nursery fun home with her littlest friends Bumblebee, La-dybug and Blue Bunny! These sweet baby dolls each feature adorable themed costumes and you can help care for them with their pacifiers. Snuggle up!
$9.99, justplayproducts.com
Giant Gazillion Bubbles Incredibubble Wand
Create GIANT bubbles with the Gazillion Bubbles Incredibubble Wand! Dip the wand into
the specially formulated GIANT bubble solution and wave to make massive
incredibubbles! $9.99, funrise.com
Tonka Tinys Playsets
The Tonka Tinys vehicles are ready to go on an epic adventure with the Blast & Dash Quarry Playset and the Car Crush Escape Playset! Each playset has real working features, such as a detonator or catapult, and include an exclusive Tonka Tinys vehicle. $9.99, funrise.com
Madballs 3” Foam Balls
Madballs are back and grosser than ever! Each Madball is made with amazingly grotesque detail and features a soft foam material – perfect for tossing, slamming, bouncing and collecting! $7.99, toysrus.com
PJ Masks Mini Vehicles (Cat-Car, Gekko-Mobile and Owl Glider)
Go into the night to save the day with Catboy in his Cat-Car, Gekko in his Gekko-Mobile and Owlette in her Owl Glider! These mini vehicles feature chunky designs that are perfect for little hands to maneuver and roll! $6.99, toysrus.com
Shopkins Kinstructions Wave 3 Mini Packs
Fans of the incredibly popular Shopkins collectibles can “build” on the shopping themed Fun with Shopkins Kinstructions – multi-piece construction sets and mix-and match figures that are compatible with all major construction brands. $5.99, sears.com