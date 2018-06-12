Perfect Picnic Spots For The Family Around NYC

Central Park (Sheep Meadow)

Central Park is the most commercial of all NYC picnic spots, but its manicured lawns are just too beautiful to not mention. If you forgot to bring food, don’t worry! The perk of picnicking in the middle of Manhattan is that there are many food carts around for whenever you feel peckish. Bring a football or frisbee so that your kids can run around and play while you sunbathe in the middle of the famous of the Sheep Meadow. If you plan to picnic in August, make sure to come later in the day and stay for the Central Park Film Festival that takes place between Sheep Meadow and 72nd Street. Stay tuned for this year’s lineup! 1802 65th St Transverse, 212-310-6600, centralparknyc.org.