Our Definitive List Of New York City’s 21 Favorite Pro Sports Dads
On the field, they are professional sports stars–off the field, they are all-star dads!
New York City is known for its pro sports teams, from the legendary New York Yankees to the New York Giants, and every team in between. On the field, players focus on trying to earn championship titles for their teams, but off the field, some of them are proud dads! Here are just a few of our favorite NYC pro sports dads:
-
Derek Jeter
Former Team: New York Yankees
New York City's favorite athlete and his supermodel wife Hannah Davis became parents in August to daughter Bella Raine.
Photo: AJC.com
-
Michael Strahan
Former Team: New York Giants
Former Giants defensive end and current TV personality Michael Strahan is the father of four children, Isabella (12), Sophia (12), Tanita (25), and Michael Jr. (22).
Photo: Parade
-
Jorge Posada
Former Team: New York Yankees
The former Yankees catcher has been spending his retirement with his two children, Paulina (15) and Jorge Jr. (unknown).
Photo: k12hispanicoutlook.com
-
Mike Piazza
Former Team: New York Mets
One of baseball's most famous catchers, Mike Piazza, now spends his time with his children, Marco (4), Paulina (8), and Nicoletta (10).
Photo: vista.today
-
Eli Manning
Team: New York Giants
New York City's favorite quarterback has three daughters, Caroline (2), Lucy (4), and Ava (7).
Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images on rewind1057.com
-
Matt Forte
Team: New York Jets
Off the field, the Jets running back spends his time fathering his three kids, Nala, Jaden, and Matthew.
Photo: pawschicago.org
-
Muhammad Wilkerson
Team: New York Jets
The New Jersey native and Jets defensive end has a son and a daughter who occupy his time off the field.
Photo: cbssports.com
-
Masahiro Tanaka
Team: New York Yankees
The star pitcher and his wife, Japanese TV personality Mai Satoda, welcomed a son in 2016.
Photo: nydailynews.com
-
CC Sabathia
Team: New York Yankees
Adding to the list of Yankee bullpen dads, Sabathia is the father of four children, Cyia (unknown), Carter (unknown), Jaeden (12), and Carsten (14).
Photo: MLB.com
-
Luis Severino
Team: New York Yankees
Rounding out the Yankees' collection of bullpen dads is Luis Severino, who has a 2-year-old daughter named Abigail.
Photo: Heavy.com
-
Brett Gardner
Team: New York Yankees
The veteran player is the father of two sons, Hunter and Miller.
Photo: alamy.com
-
Gary Sanchez
Team: New York Yankees
One of the Yankees' newest players is also a father to three-year-old daughter Sarah.
Photo: NJ.com
-
David Wright
Team: New York Mets
Popular Mets infielder David Wright gave his daughter a pretty creative name that also shows his love of his team--Olivia Shea.
Photo: Double G Sports
-
Jacob de Grom
Team: New York Mets
The Mets' all-star pitcher is also an all-star dad to one-year-old son Jaxon.
Photo: New York Post
-
Henrik Lundqvist
Team: New York Rangers
The Rangers goalie and New York Family cover dad spends his off-rink time with 5-year-old daughter Charlise and 2-year-old daughter Juli.
Photo by Michael Jurick
-
Ryan McDonagh
Team: New York Rangers
Rangers captain and star defenseman Ryan McDonagh recently welcomed his first child, one-year-old daughter Falan.
Photo: Ryan McDonagh on Instagram
-
Rick Nash
Team: New York Rangers
The Rangers left wing has a 4-year-old son named McLaren who gets all of his attention off the ice.
Photo: Double G Sports
-
Andrew Ladd
Team: New York Islanders
The Canadian-born left wing has two children, Andy (3) and Locklan (4).
Photo: NY Sports Day
-
Sean Kilpatrick
Team: Brooklyn Nets
The Nets shooting guards spends his time off the court with his daughter Bailey.
Photo: Newsday
-
Andrea Pirlo
Team: New York City FC
The soccer star and midfielder has two children, Angela (10) and Niccolo (14).
Photo: quimamme.it
-
Luis Robles
Team: New York Red Bulls
The Red Bulls star goalkeeper has three children, Emily (1), Olivia (2) and Eli (4).
Photo: New York Red Bulls on Twitter