At CCRM Fertility, Research Fuels the Journey Toward Parenthood

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by CCRM Fertility. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

What is CCRM Fertility?

More than 100,000 babies have been born as a result of fertility treatments at CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. CCRM Fertility’s approach is unique: they have both the data and the doctors to help alleviate the stress of infertility for future parents. Unlike other clinics, CCRM Fertility operates its own in-house team of endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists. This means that these fertility research experts can also be in the clinic with patients to guide them through their fertility journeys.

CCRM Fertility specializes in IVF, fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Their team provides patients with the most advanced options in fertility treatment, alongside the most personalized care. In fact, 9 out of 10 patients say they’d recommend CCRM Fertility to loved ones, and more than 2,000 patients have awarded them with 5-star reviews.

Who needs CCRM?

CCRM Fertility researchers have found that while New Yorkers are very open to discussing fertility with friends and loved ones, these discussions are often colored by myths and misunderstandings about fertility.

A recent CCRM Fertility survey of 1,000 New York residents ages 25-44 revealed significant gaps in people’s understanding of fertility and reproductive health. A surprising 87% of those surveyed, for instance, believe the myth that stress can have a negative effect on fertility. Similarly, 64% believe taking birth control pills can cause infertility — a completely unfounded claim. Lastly, although 61% admit to feeling “uninformed,” “clueless” or only “somewhat knowledgeable” about their fertility health, just over half (52%) were concerned about their own fertility.

Dr. Brian Levine, founding partner and practice director at CCRM Fertility New York, believes the first step to starting a family is to receive clinically accurate information. These vital details can be discussed with patients during 1:1 onsite consultations, and it can also be accessed 24/7 on CCRM TV. This is where future parents can access a wealth of fertility education videos designed to answer many common questions. Video topics, which range from male fertility to endometriosis to mental health, offer plenty of introductory information to learn more.

How can future parents get started?

CCRM Fertility operates 11 state-of-the-art fertility centers and 27 offices throughout the US and Canada, mostly in major metropolitan areas including Atlanta, Boston, Toronto and San Francisco. There are also two clinics in New York: in Midtown and in Chelsea. To make an appointment, learn more about CCRM Fertility’s research or take advantage of the wealth of knowledge their doctors and scientists are happy to share, please visit www.ccrmivf.com.