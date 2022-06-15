Fun Father’s Day Events and Activities Around NYC 2022!

Father’s Day Events and Activities Around NYC 2022!

Father’s Day is coming up this weekend and, if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a fun-filled weekend of activities to make your dad feel a little extra love. There are many Father’s Day events and activities taking place in and around NYC that are perfect for all ages and are sure to be popular spots for all families!

Are you looking for the perfect gift for dad? Check out Fathers Day 2022 Gift Guide: The 10 Best Gift for Every Dad

Manhattan

Think ‘N’ Fun NYC Father’s Day Dash 2022

Riverside Park, West 74th Street Lawn, Upper West Side

June 19, 10:30am

$25 per child/adult team. $10 each additional child running with the same ticketed father. Advanced Registration Required.

Introduce the concept of (fun) races to your little ones. There will be an organized, short, fun race for each age group. And then, each father will enter a special race with their child. Additional races will be offered for fathers with more than one child. Please note that any family member is welcome to run — not just dads. No training required! Just show up ready for fun. Also included is a special keepsake make-n-take craft, official race medal and recovery snacks.

Father’s Day Workshop and Breakfast

The Craft Studio Tribeca, 176 Duane St., Tribeca

June 18, 9am

$40, Advanced Registration Required

Craft while celebrating Dad! Includes breakfast, games, and dancing.

Rad Dad Pop-Up Cards

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

June 19, 10:30am-4:30pm

$12-$15

Create a rad card that really pops for a Pop, Papa, Dad, Dada or someone special to you this Father’s Day.

Dad Rides Free RiseNY

RiseNY, 160 West 45th Street, Midtown

June 19, 10am-7:30pm

$25-$43; Dad rides free with code FATHERSDAY when purchased with a regular priced ticket.

Explore an immersive museum gallery exhibition, followed by a sky-high tour of the Big Apple in the northeast’s first flying theater. This is a perfect opportunity to explore the city’s history with dad through galleries featuring rare artifacts in NYC’s pop-culture evolution, including favorites such as authentic handwritten Bob Dylan lyrics, original Broadway costumes, and more extraordinary items throughout the finance, television and radio, film, music, and fashion halls.

Afterwards, lend some excitement to the Father’s Day itinerary with a soaring ride over the city’s famous skyline. Riders must be at least 40′ tall to ride, but visitors of all ages can enjoy the experience leading up to the ride.

Brooklyn

Kids Create: Make Your Own Card for Father’s Day

Dyker Library, 8202 13th Ave., Dyker Heights

June 15, 3-4pm

Free

Father’s Day is June 19th! Make your own card with construction paper, markers, and paper pieces of different shapes, colors, and patterns for your dad, grandpa, or someone who is “like a father” to you. Attendance is limited to 15 people. Please get a ticket at the information desk 15 minutes before the start of the program.

Father’s Day Celebration

Dave and Buster, 625 Atlantic Avenue, Boerum Hill

June 18, 12-2pm

Free, Advanced registration required

You’re invited to celebrate Father’s Day with Council Member Crystal Hudson! Attendees will receive a $10 game card per family courtesy of Dave and Busters’. Food and drinks will also be served.

Queens

Father’s Day Cards

Queens Library – Richmond Hill Branch, 118-14 Hillside Ave., Richmond Hill

June 17, 3:30-4pm

Free

Create a Father’s Day card for that special dad or dad-like person in your life.

Father’s Day Craft

Queens Library – Whitestone Branch, 151-10 14 Rd., Whitestone

June 18, 10am-12pm

Free

It’s almost his big day! Come down to the library and create a craft in celebration of Father’s Day.

Movie Night at the Garden: Onward

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

June 18, 7:30pm

$55 family 4 pack (Two Adult + Two Child, Student, Senior, or Individual with Disabilities ); $17 adult ticket; $15 Child, Student, Senior; discounts for members.

Watch the heart-warming quest of two brothers to reconnect with their late father and make a paper mushroom house and Father’s Day card.

Bronx

Father’s Day Craft

Morrisania Library, 610 East 169th Street, Bronx

June 16, 3:30-4:30pm

Free

Crafting is essential in a child’s development. Use your inner artist to create a craft for Father’s Day.

Family Fun Hikes: Happy Father’s Day!

Van Cortlandt Golf House, Van Cortlandt Park South & Bailey Avenue, Bronx

June 18, 10am-12pm

$15; $5 per child

Celebrate dad by creating fun and unique portraits using items found on your walk through the woods.

Father’s Day 2022

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx

June 19, 10am-5:30pm

Admission: $2 plus $10 adults, $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members

Enjoy a special Family Art Project, a morning session of yoga, and a guided walk in the gardens in the afternoon.

Westchester

Outdoor Family Storytime: Daddy & Me

Lewisboro Library, 15 Main Street, South Salem

June 16, 1pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join Miss Marie on the lawn for stories, puppets and bubbles. Bring a blanket to sit on. Father’s Day is coming, so Miss Marie will read stories about Dads and encourages everyone to bring their Dad or Grandpa!

Throw Daddy to the Wolves!

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem

June 19, 11am-12:30pm and 2-3:30pm

$14; $11 children younger than 12

Celebrate Dad and wolf families and learn about the mythology, biology and ecology of wolf families and discover why it’s a special time for packs in North America. Whether the wolves are living on the Arctic tundra or the woodlands of the southwest, wolf families are out searching for prey as they celebrate the birth of pups! Guests will visit Ambassador Wolves Alawa, Nikai and Zephyr, as well as potentially behold the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.

Father’s Day Brunch

Stew Leonards, 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers

June 19, 9-10am

$22; $18 ages 3-11; free for children 2 and younger, Advanced registration required

Join the team at Stew Leonard’s for a special breakfast honoring Dad hosted by Clover the Cow and friends!

Long Island, Nassau

Father’s Day

Raynham Hall Museum, 30 West Main Street, Oyster Bay

June 19, 1-5pm

$12; $8 seniors and students; free for members, children younger than 5, military; dads free with a regular paid ticket

Fathers will receive FREE admission to the museum (with anyone paid ticket).

Happy Father’s Day! – #1 Dad

Painting with a Twist, 855 Merrick Road, Baldwin

June 19, 11am-12:30pm

$27-$35 per person, Advanced registration required.

Kids will let the father figure in their life know who’s #1 when they create something special together with step-by-step painting instruction.

Father’s Day ‘Popsicles

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

June 18, 12-2pm

Included with admission: $15, free for members

Show Dad he’s the coolest by making a colorful popsicle craft to bring home.

Long Island, Suffolk

Harbes Father’s Day Festival

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

June 18 and 19, 10am-6pm

$23.95; free admission for dad with the purchase of a regular-priced ticket

Take Dad out to Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck this Father’s Day weekend. Harbes Family Farm is offering free admission for dads to Harbes Barnyard Adventure all weekend long. The Barnyard Adventure is an 8-acre, family-friendly experience for all ages and a great place for quality time with both dad and grandpa! There will be free live music in the courtyard/picnic area from 1-5 pm on both days.

Dads Climb Free on Father’s Day

The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd. East Gate, Wheatley Heights

June 19, 9am-6pm

$64

Treat your dad to an adventure! Get a free ticket for dad to climb when you purchase a Father’s Day BOGO. He’ll love spending time with the family in the trees.

Father’s Day Barbecue

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip

June 19, 12:05pm

$45; $40 for children ages 4-9, Advanced Registration Required.

Spend Father’s Day with the Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark this season! The Long Island Ducks will host a “Father’s Day Barbecue” before the team’s 1:35 p.m. game against the Wild Health Genomes. Packages can now be purchased which include an all-you-can-eat barbecue and a ticket to the June 19th Ducks game.

The barbecue will include a wide variety of different food and beverage items for families to enjoy. Father’s Day will also be a Bethpage Sunday Family Funday at the ballpark! Fans will be invited onto the field for a pregame Catch on the Field. After the game, fans will be welcomed down to the field once again for Kids Run the Bases.

Dad and Me!

Painting with a Twist, 331 Middle Country Road, Selden

June 19, 12-1:30pm

$34 per person, Advanced registration required

Your child and the father figure in their life will paint a true representation of how they get along- like peanut butter and jelly!

Father’s Day

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

June 19, 10am-5pm

$7; $6 for seniors 65 and older; $5 for ages 3-12; free admission for Dad when accompanied by a child.

Celebrate dad with a trip to the Hatchery!

Father’s Day at the Long Island Museum

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

June 19, 12-5 pm

$10; $7 for seniors 62 and older; $5 for students 6-17 and college students with I.D.; $3.50 for a person with a disability; free for dads and grandpas and children younger than 6.

Spend the afternoon with Dad exploring the LIM! Free admission for fathers and grandfathers all day.