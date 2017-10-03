How To Care For Your Skin During The Colder Months
The temperatures are starting to drop, which means your skin is going to need some TLC.
Fall has finally arrived, which means while the next few months get colder and colder, your skin it going to need a bit more attention. The autumn and winter months can make skin dry, flaky, and irritated, but that doesn’t mean that you have to wait until summer returns to get that fresh, youthful glow. By maintaining the skins moisture barrier, staying hydrated, and doing some treatments during your beauty rest, you’ll increase your likelihood of having the perfect complexion all year long.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Eight hours of sleep a night is crucial to staying healthy throughout the day, but you can also be using that time to transform your skin. With ingredients like Evening Primrose oil, Lavender oil, and Squalane (a botanical lipid), this nighttime serum restores and repairs skin overnight, helps to create a natural glow, and can improve skin firmness.
Photo: Kiehl's
Volition Beauty Helix AM/PM Eye Gel
Your under eye area has some of the thinnest, most sensitive skin on your face, which requires extra special attention when the weather gets cold. Not only is this sulfate-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free eye gel ultra hydrating, it has a cooling effect that will wake up tired eyes and make them look less puffy while plumping stubborn wrinkles.
Photo: Sephora
It Cosmetics Secret Sauce
It Cosmetics' creatively named new moisturizer will be the focal point of your vanity, but it is more than just pretty packaging. Developed with plastic surgeons, this is meant to be the hydrating moisturizer to end all hydrating moisturizers and will keep your skin looking glowy and youthful while absorbing quickly into the skin and reducing the look of wrinkles.
Photo: It Cosmetics
Origins Matte Moisturizer with Willowherb
For oily skinned moms, the idea of slathering on a glowy moisturizer can sound horrific and like a recipe for extra shine, but you can still keep your skin hydrated and plump without going all out on the glow. This matte moisturizer is actually a water cream made with Willowherb and Pink Rock Rose that will help skin stay even toned, minimize the look of pores, and even give a soft luminescence, all while keeping the skin matte, making it perfect to wear under makeup or alone.
Photo: Origins
La Mer The Perfecting Treatment
Picking up a La Mer product is the equivalent of making the ultimate investment in your skin's health and well-being, and The Perfecting Treatment is worth dropping a little extra cash on. Though it will set you back a cool $245, this luxurious moisturizer does it all—diffuses light, blurs pores and imperfections, reduces redness, soothes skin, evens tone, and can even act as a primer for makeup.
Photo: La Mer
Tan-Lux Hydra-Mousse
Cold weather means that you can't lay outside and get a sun-kissed tan anymore (unless you go on vacation, of course), but that doesn't mean you can't maintain your tan throughout the winter and fall. This hydrating tanning mousse, free of parabens, mineral oils, sulphates and methylisothiazolinone, helps to maintain skin's natural moisture barrier while leaving skin conditioned and looking like you just left the Amalfi Coast.
Photo: Tan-Lux
bkr Platinum Naked 500ml Bottle
A free, all-natural way to keep your skin healthy throughout the coming months? Drinks lots of water! This can be easier for some rather than others, so for those who need a bit of motivation to stay on track, this trendy-colored glass water bottle topped with over 500 Swarovski crystals should do the trick.
Photo: bkr
Clinique Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask
A tell-tale sign of the cold weather wreaking it's havoc are chapped lips, and while you can apply lip balm throughout the day to try and repair the damaged skin, it may be smarter to be preventative about this all too common winter skin problem. Applying this lip mask before bed helps to keep lips plump and hydrated no matter the season, and it can even be applied under lipstick and throughout the day.
Photo: Clinique
Too Cool For School Pumpkin Sleeping Pack
We can't talk about fall skin care without embracing the pumpkin craze! This overnight treatment mask uses pumpkin and natural enzymes to help create radiant skin overnight by correcting dryness, damage, and dullness. Stay hydrated, boost your elasticity, and remove dead skin cells with the help of your favorite fall ingredient.
Photo: Sephora
Saturday Skin Quench Intense Hydration Mask
Hydrating chapped skin is a cold weather necessity, but sometimes you don't have the time or money for a heavy cream or expensive treatment. This light-weight sheet mask is like a drink of water for your skin, replenishing the moisture lost throughout the day with the help of hyaluronic acid, watermelon, and aloe.
Photo: Peach and Lily
GlamGlow FlashMud Brightening Treatment
We've talked a lot about keeping the skin hydrated, but another important part of winter and fall skin maintenance is buffing off dead skin cells and revitalizing skin's texture. GlamGlow's FlashMud Treatment is a mask-scrub hybrid which uses White Birch Leaf to balance skin tone, Flashlucent optimizers that deliver deep exfoliation, and Reflectrum ingredients to enhance skin's brightness.
Photo: GlamGlow
Promise Organic SPF30 Coconut Sunscreen Lotion
Last but not least, if we've said it once, we've said it a million times—sunscreen should be worn all year! You may not feel the sun's rays as intensely when the weather is colder, but they are there and aggravating your skin if left unprotected, not to mention increasing your risk of skin cancer. This dermatologist tested, paraben-free, shea butter-based sunscreen provides full spectrum UVA/UVB protection, without exposing your skin to synthetic or harmful ingredients.
Photo: Promise Organic