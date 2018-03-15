Good Mama is the brand-new maternity denim line from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand that expecting mamas everywhere are going to be obsessed with

Founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, Good American is an inclusive, trendy fashion brand that embraces all body types, made for women who want to be stylish and comfortable in their everyday clothes. The brand is thrilled to introduce their very first maternity denim line, Good Mama.

Good Mama is a new top-notch line of maternity jeans for all of the expecting and new mothers that want designer denim without sacrificing comfort. As expected from Good American, this new line of denim was designed for moms to feel confident and fashionable in their great-fitting jeans without losing the element of coziness.

The two ultra-flattering fits that Good Mama features are perfect for women at any point in their pregnancy—with sizes from 00-24, and priced from $149 to $179. The two styles featured are The Honeymoon, which is meant for the beginning of pregnancy with a mid or low-rise fit and non-restrictive elastic panels at the waistband, and The Home Stretch, which features a soft belly cocoon for full, comfy coverage nearing the end of pregnancy.

Check out the video below to hear what Khloe Kardashian herself has to say about this fab line of denim as well as what it means to truly be a Good Mama!

Good Mama is available today for all of the soon-to-be and new trendy mothers everywhere! Find your perfect pair here!