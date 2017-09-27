Festively Frightening Halloween Treats & Gifts
Make this year’s Halloween the spookiest (and sweetest) ever with our top picks for oh-so-scary treats and gifts
The countdown to Halloween is on the minute the calendar turns from September to October, so now's the time to stock up on all the sweets, treats, and tricks your family needs to celebrate the Halloween holiday in frightening fashion all month long!
-
Cheree Berry Paper Halloween Party Fill-In Invitations from Maisonette
Cheree Berry Paper Halloween Party Fill-In Invitations from Maisonette, $20, maisonette.com
-
Sugarfina Spooky Sweets 3pc Coffin Candy Bento Box
Sugarfina Spooky Sweets 3pc Coffin Candy Bento Box, $28, sugarfina.com
-
Pottery Barn Kids Halloween Countdown Calendar
Pottery Barn Kids Halloween Countdown Calendar, $55, potterybarnkids.com
-
Max Brenner Handcrafted Chocolate Bon Bons
Max Brenner Handcrafted Chocolate Bon Bons, maxbrenner.com
-
Land of Nod Charley Harper Raccoon Dress-Up
Land of Nod Charley Harper Raccoon Dress-Up, $29, landofnod.com
-
Dylan's Candy Bar Halloween 2017 Signature Petite Cookie Set
Dylan's Candy Bar Halloween 2017 Signature Petite Cookie Set - 10 Piece, $12, dylanscandybar.com
-
Pumpkin Carving Set from Terrain
Pumpkin Carving Set from Terrain (includes three narrow blades, three wide blades, and one lockjaw wrench for changing out blades), $28, shopterrain.com
-
Minted Monster Halloween Scalloped Stickers
Minted Monster Halloween Scalloped Stickers (12), $9, minted.com
-
OMM Design Hand-Painted Fox Mask from Perfectly Smitten
OMM Design Hand-Painted Fox Mask from Perfectly Smitten, $15, perfectlysmitten.com
-
Hector Serao Finger Temporary Tattoos, Halloween from My Sweet Muffin
Hector Serao Finger Temporary Tattoos, Halloween from My Sweet Muffin, $6, mysweetmuffin.com