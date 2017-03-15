Bilingual Bookstore: La Librairie des Enfants

La Librairie des Enfants is a new bookshop and library on the Upper East Side where children and families can read and borrow French and English books

Francophile families rejoice! Open since December, La Librairie des Enfants is a new bookshop and library on the Upper East Side where children and families can read and borrow French and English books.

Offering over 3,000 titles for kids and adults, La Librairie des Enfants has books for sale and for loan through their Library Membership (both monthly and annual packages are available).

They also offer a thematic reading program called Les Petites Histoires, based on French albums selected from the best French publishers of children literature, where kids can discover the French language through stories, activities, songs, and crafts.

To learn more, visit lalibrairiedesenfants.nyc!

Save