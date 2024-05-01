Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Events 2024

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024

Take part in the celebrations for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month! Whether you are looking for a smaller ceremony or a bigger larger celebration with dancing and music, there are a ton of events and activities around NYC that the whole family will love.

Manhattan

Philippine Center, 556 5th Ave., Midtown

Saturday, May 4, 10 am

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

In celebration of Philippine National Heritage Month, Sentro Rizal New York and the Philippine Consulate General in New York invites all join them to a book reading of “Once Upon the Sun & Sea: Indigenous Stories and Folk Tales from the Philippines”.

Enjoy an enchanting day of stories honoring Philippine cultural heritage with welcoming remarks by Consul General Senen T. Mangalile, book reading & signing by Jo Tiongson-Perez and Denise Orosa, and an eagle mask-making activity.

Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., Tribeca

Saturday, May 4, 3 – 3:45 pm

Ages 4-8

Free

Advanced registration required

What sights, sounds, and flavors remind you of Chinatown? Join MOCA and author/illustrator Qing Zhuang for a MOCAKIDS Author Meet & Greet that is sure to awaken your senses! Follow along as Qing reads her book Rainbow Shopping, a loving tribute to the places that make Chinatown special.

Then use your imaginations to weave through the bustling aisles of a Chinatown market and join a family as they prepare a heartwarming meal. After the reading, make your very own vegetable prints inspired by the fresh bounty of Chinatown’s markets.

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Sunday, May 5, 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $6-$24

Celebrate the AAPI community with a jam-packed day of book readings and discussions; AAPI museum gallery tours; living history; art making and conversations with community partners; and an AAPI family guide.

Japan Society, 333 E 47th St., Murray Hill

Sunday, May 5, 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Ages 3-10

$18

Hang up your koinobori (carp streamers), don your kabuto (samurai helmet) and come out for Japan’s special holiday where all children are stars and their happiness takes center stage. Enjoy the captivating tale of Momotaro (Peach Boy) through a thrilling theatrical performance filled with storytelling, music, dance, and lots of audience participation.

Continue the adventure with fun and traditional Kodomo no Hi activities like posing for pictures with life-sized samurai armor displays, carp streamer making, samurai helmet origami and more! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration of childhood and tradition!

North Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center, 50 Church St., Wall Street

Friday, May 10, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with two performances by ARKAI and Taiko Drum Performances.

Lower East Side Preparatory High School, 145 Stanton Street, Lower East Side

Saturday, May 11, 12 – 2 pm

Ages 7-14

Free

Advanced registration required

Join the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Welcome to Chinatown and Grand Street Settlement to celebrate AAPI Month with a community celebration clinic! The clinic will feature a session with Jr. Knicks and Rangers clinicians so get ready to have some fun! Knicks/Rangers swag will be distributed for clinic attendees to wear. All skills welcome.

Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., Upper East Side

Saturday, May 11, 1 – 5 pm

All ages

$15; $10 children; $8 members; free for children younger than 2

Celebrate AAPI heritage month with an exciting event featuring readings, meet-and-greet sessions with authors and illustrators, panel discussions, and writing and illustration workshops.

The festival will serve as a unique gathering place for writers, illustrators, publishers, and fans of AAPI literary works. The AsiaStore will be packed with AAPI titles for all ages. Each child will receive a sketchbook and drawing kit!

W 81st Street and Central Park West, Upper West Side

Saturday, May 11, 1 pm

All ages

Free

The 3rd Japan Parade celebrates, expresses, and brings awareness to the friendship between NYC and Japan with a thank you from the Japanese community.

Before the parade, head to Japan Day at Central Park at 11am for booths where visitors can sample authentic Japanese cuisine, and engage in fun and educational activities like shodō (Japanese calligraphy) and origami.

Lincoln Center, 60 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side

Friday, May 17, 7 – 9 pm; May 18-19, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am & 2 pm.

Saturday, May 18, 2 pm, special relaxed performance.

All ages

Choose-what-you-pay tickets; suggested price $20

The Pa’akai We Bring introduces young audiences and families to native Hawaiian traditions around the cultivation of pa‘akai (salt). The piece follows multiple generations of salt farmers on Kauai, mixing ancient stories, hula, live music, original songs, and plenty of audience participation into a tasty potluck of performance, joyously served up with aloha!

13 Astor Place, East Village

Saturday, May 25, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate AAPI and traditional Dragon Boat Festival at this annual outdoor Chinese food & culture festival with experiential activities, tastings, and market fairs that showcases the vibrant food, art and cultural traditions from China.

Bronx

St. Mary’s Park, St Mary’s St. bet. St Ann’s Ave. and Jackson Ave., Mott Haven

Sunday, May 12, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Learn how nature influences the art of Chinese calligraphy and learn to write some words yourself. Learn the evolution of symbols representing the natural world. Give it a try using brush and paper to practice these symbols.

Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, 1702 Crotona Ave., Bronx Park South

Sunday, May 19, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers and learn about Ginkgo trees and their significance in Asian culture and folklore. Then end with creating your own Ginkgo-inspired craft!.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

May 2-23, Thursdays, 3 – 4 pm

All ages

Free admission when you enter between 2-5pm

Celebrate AAPI Month at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum with weekly events featuring special story times and a dumpling making class.

Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Boerum Hill

Monday, May 13, 6 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander community with complimentary food from local vendors, music by Barclays Center’s own DJay Jung, performances & more.

Brooklyn Public Library – Saratoga Branch, 8 Thomas S. Boyland St. at Macon St., Ocean Hill

Thursday, May 16, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 13 and older

Free

Decorate your very own wooden keepsake box, using Hanzi, a form of Mandarin calligraphy.

Queens

Auburndale Library, 25-55 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Flushing

Wednesday, May 1, 3 – 3:45 pm

Ages 6-12

Free

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Month! Celebrate the occasion by making your own colorful lei.

Staten Island

Silver Lake Park, Victory Blvd., Clove Rd., Forest Ave., Silver Lake

Saturday, May 4, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Learn about the cultural significance of the iconic cherry trees and their annual blooming spectacle, celebrated in various traditions around the world.

Michael’s Craft Store: Pergament Mall, 2795 Richmond Ave., Bull’s Head

Sunday, May 5, 2 – 4 pm

Ages 13 and older

Canvas purchase required

Create a painting inspired by Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama, celebrating AAPI Month.

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd., Bull’s Head

Wednesday, May 15, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 10-17

Free

Create your own Candy Sushi and Chinese Lanterns.