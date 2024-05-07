Mother’s Day Events In and Near NYC 2024

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start planning a full day of activities to do with the special mama in your life!

Some of the greatest memories a mom has is when they are with their children, which is why we came up with a list of events and activities moms can do with their kiddos this year.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Crafty Afternoons: Mother’s Day Cards

Columbus Library, 742 10th Ave., Upper West Side

Wednesday, May 8, 3 – 4 pm

Ages 3-13

Free

Create your own Mother’s Day cards to gift to your mom or a special mother in your life.

Pressed Flower Mother’s Day Card

Bryant Park, 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Street, Midtown

Thursday, May 9, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 8 and older

Free

Register online

Learn the art of pressed flower arranging, using real hand-pressed flowers sourced from the park, to create a beautiful Mother’s Day card. Finishing touches and personalized messages will be added with pens and markers to create the perfect gift to take home to the special someone in your life.

Mother’s Day Tea in Paris

Let’s Dress Up, 345 East 85th Street, Upper East Side

Saturday, May 11, 10:30 am – noon

Ages 3-7

$45

Bring your little ones in for a Parisian themed tea party where Moms are welcome to stay and partake in some of the fun, or you can drop off and have 90 minutes of time to yourself.

Mother’s Day Themed Market & Music Day

Olly Olly Market, 601 W. 26th St., Chelsea

Saturday, May 11, 1 – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate mom with a day filled with memorable activities including mommy & me portraits, personalized haiku’s, a live painter and more!

Little Makers Club: Bottle Top Bouquets for Mother’s Day

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Chelsea

Saturday, May 11, 2 – 3 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Make a very special gift for Mother’s Day! Join the library for fun experiments, crafts, and interesting adventures.

Bronx

Kids Crafternoon: Mother’s Day Pom Poms Flowers

Edenwald Library, 1255 East 233rd Street, Wakefield

Wednesday, May 8, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Create lovely pom pom flowers for Mother’s Day!

Create a Card and Craft for Mom for Mother’s Day

Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Avenue, Williamsbridge

Thursday, May 9, 3:30 – 5 pm

Ages 6-12

Free

Make a special card and craft for Mom or Grandma!

Family Art Project: Flowers for Mother’s Day

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale

May 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm.

All ages

Included with admission: $4-$10

Send someone special your own loving message by creating a bouquet of paper flowers and arrange your creation in a vibrant vase of your own making.

Psst...Mother’s Day Teas Around New York City 2024

Mother’s Day Garden Celebration

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Belmont

May 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm.

All ages

Included with admission: $4-$35

The most spectacular spring landscape New York City has to offer is the setting for music, games, picnicking, and more. Make Daffodil Hill your own backyard and bring the whole family together while playing your favorite garden party lawn games, making a collage or craft for Mom, and getting your face painted with whimsical designs.

Mother’s Day Kids’ Event

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Coop City

Saturday, May 11, 12pm – 4 pm

All Ages

Free

Decorate your very own terracotta pot and plant your choice of flowers or herbs for Mom. Boogie to the music of DJ Omar and join the dance party, including prizes and games.

Brooklyn

Kids Create Design a Mug for Mother’s Day

Highlawn Library, 1664 W. 13th St., Gravesend

Wednesday, May 8, 3:30 – 5 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Design a mug for Mother’s Day then infuse the color onto your mug!

Tribeca Pediatrics in East New York: Mother’s Day & Caregivers Recognition Resource & Community Baby Shower!

Tribeca Pediatrics, 682 Sutter Ave., East New York

Wednesday, May 9, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

New & expectant families are invited to find out about the office of Tribeca Pediatrics! Learn from Doula / Lactation Consultant Jennifer Michel Wilson from the Boober Platform on top childbirth education basics, pain relief tips, and preparing for postpartum and lactation. Receive resources and 0-6 month essential items from local service providers.

Create a Jewelry Box: A Mother’s Day Craft for Kids

Kings Highway Library, 2115 Ocean Ave., Sheepshead Bay

Friday, May 10, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 4-12

Free

Advanced registration required

Decorate a special box for Mom that can hold jewelry or anything else she treasures.

Kids Create: Mother’s Day Gift

Ulmer Park Library, 2602 Bath Ave., Bensonhurst

Friday, May 10, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 6 and older

Free

Join the library to create a special gift for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day Planting Seed Startup

Owl’s Head Park Playground, 6701 Colonial Road, Bay Ridge

Sunday, May 12, 12 – 1:30 pm

All ages

Free

On this Mothers Day, learn how to cultivate new life! Join the Urban Park Rangers and learn how to germinate seeds to grow indoors or outdoors and take home a plant.

Queens

DIY: Mother’s Day Craft

Queens Public Library- Richmond Hill, 118-14 Hillside Ave., Richmond Hill

Friday, May 10, 3:30 – 4 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Create a special card in celebration of Mother’s Day!

Kids Night: Mother’s Day Theme

Mud Genius, 212-91 26th Ave. Bayside

Friday, May 10, 5 – 8:30 pm

Ages 5-9

$45

Register online

Children will create something special for a loved one along with games, pizza, juice, and more.

Story Time Yoga for Lil’ Yogis

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 229-10 Northern Boulevard, Douglaston

Saturday, May 11, 9:30 am – 10:15 am

Ages 2-5

$18

Celebrate Spring and Mother’s Day with Yogi Sam, certified Yoga Instructor, for a story time yogadventure! Yogi Sam will bring movement, song, and playfulness together in a fun, engaging way. Children will use props, as well as their bodies to practice yoga postures and games with a family member.

Mother’s Day Birding at Forest Park

Buddy Monument in Forest Park, Park Ln S., Richmond Hill

Sunday, May 12, 9 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Join NYC Parks, the Queens County Bird Club, and the Forest Park Trust for a Mother’s Day birding event in Forest Park’s natural areas! Participants will hike in this Forever Wild area, seeing why birds call this place home.

Mother’s Day: Creative Together

Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave., Flushing

Sunday, May 12, 1 – 3:30 pm

All ages

Suggested donation: $5

Create something special at this drop-in art workshop surrounded by loved ones.

Staten Island

Kids Club: Kangaroo Mother’s Day Card

Michael’s Craft Store: Pergament Mall, 2795 Richmond Ave., Bull’s Head

Saturday, May 11, 10 am – 12 pm

All Ages

Free

Join the Kids Club this week and make mom the perfect Mother’s Day Card!

Mother’s Day Weekend PopUp Market

Sweetbrook Nursery Gardens, 2371 Forest Ave., Arlington

Saturday, May 11, 10 am – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Bring the kiddies and shop from various vendors and participate in some fun raffles!

Mother’s Day Mushroom ID Hike

Arden Woods, Arthur Kill Rd., Arden Ave. and Halpin Ave., Woods of Arden

Sunday, May 12, 11 am – 12:30 pm

All Ages

Free

On this Mother’s Day, learn about the different ways that mushrooms nurture the forest. This Urban Park Ranger-led hike will take you through the forest to learn how to identify fungi.

Long Island

A Very Lovely Mother

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Saturday, May 11, 12 – 2 pm

Ages 3 and older

Included with admission: $17

Giving flowers to the special women in our lives in a time-honored tradition. Make an Eric Carle inspired flower for the exceptional caregiver in your life.

Harbes Mother’s Day Festival

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

May 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

$27.95; free for Moms

Spend quality time with Mom and Grandma with two days of live music plus time on the farm with a Musical Hayride tour, Pig Races, adorable farm animals, and more.

Mother’s Day

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, May 12, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 2.

Check out the largest living collection of New York State freshwater reptiles, fishes and amphibians with free admission for Moms when accompanied by their children on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day at Old Westbury Gardens

Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury

Sunday, May 12, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

$8-$15

Bring Mom to the flowers on this day to honor her. Spring bulbs, dogwoods, and lilacs are all in bloom with complimentary lavender plants for women ages 18 and older and guided tours included with admission.

Mother’s Day at Adventureland

Adventureland, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale

Sunday, May 12, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

$49.50 for kids; $39.50 for adults.

Enjoy this special day with your family with free admission for mom.

Mother’s Day at the LIM

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Sunday, May 12, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

$5-$15; free for children younger than 6

Spend the afternoon with Mom exploring the exhibits. Free admission for mothers and grandmothers.

Mother’s Day Brunch with the Long Island Ducks

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip

Sunday, May 12, 12:05 pm

All ages

$45; $40 ages 4-9; free for children ages 3 and younger sitting on an adult’s lap during the game

Celebrate mom with the The Long Island Ducks with an all-you-can-eat “Mother’s Day Brunch” prior to the team’s game against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Mother’s Day will also be a Bethpage Sunday Family Funday at the ballpark!

Fans are welcome to enjoy a pregame Catch on the Field. After the game, fans are invited down to the field once again for Kids Run the Bases.