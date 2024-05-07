Mother’s Day Events In and Near NYC 2024
Mother’s Day is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start planning a full day of activities to do with the special mama in your life!
Some of the greatest memories a mom has is when they are with their children, which is why we came up with a list of events and activities moms can do with their kiddos this year.
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Manhattan
Crafty Afternoons: Mother’s Day Cards
Columbus Library, 742 10th Ave., Upper West Side
Wednesday, May 8, 3 – 4 pm
Ages 3-13
Free
Create your own Mother’s Day cards to gift to your mom or a special mother in your life.
Pressed Flower Mother’s Day Card
Bryant Park, 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Street, Midtown
Thursday, May 9, 4 – 6 pm
Ages 8 and older
Free
Register online
Learn the art of pressed flower arranging, using real hand-pressed flowers sourced from the park, to create a beautiful Mother’s Day card. Finishing touches and personalized messages will be added with pens and markers to create the perfect gift to take home to the special someone in your life.
Let’s Dress Up, 345 East 85th Street, Upper East Side
Saturday, May 11, 10:30 am – noon
Ages 3-7
$45
Bring your little ones in for a Parisian themed tea party where Moms are welcome to stay and partake in some of the fun, or you can drop off and have 90 minutes of time to yourself.
Mother’s Day Themed Market & Music Day
Olly Olly Market, 601 W. 26th St., Chelsea
Saturday, May 11, 1 – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission
Celebrate mom with a day filled with memorable activities including mommy & me portraits, personalized haiku’s, a live painter and more!
Little Makers Club: Bottle Top Bouquets for Mother’s Day
Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Chelsea
Saturday, May 11, 2 – 3 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Make a very special gift for Mother’s Day! Join the library for fun experiments, crafts, and interesting adventures.
Bronx
Kids Crafternoon: Mother’s Day Pom Poms Flowers
Edenwald Library, 1255 East 233rd Street, Wakefield
Wednesday, May 8, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Create lovely pom pom flowers for Mother’s Day!
Create a Card and Craft for Mom for Mother’s Day
Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Avenue, Williamsbridge
Thursday, May 9, 3:30 – 5 pm
Ages 6-12
Free
Make a special card and craft for Mom or Grandma!
Family Art Project: Flowers for Mother’s Day
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale
May 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm.
All ages
Included with admission: $4-$10
Send someone special your own loving message by creating a bouquet of paper flowers and arrange your creation in a vibrant vase of your own making.
Mother’s Day Garden Celebration
New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Belmont
May 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm.
All ages
Included with admission: $4-$35
The most spectacular spring landscape New York City has to offer is the setting for music, games, picnicking, and more. Make Daffodil Hill your own backyard and bring the whole family together while playing your favorite garden party lawn games, making a collage or craft for Mom, and getting your face painted with whimsical designs.
The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Coop City
Saturday, May 11, 12pm – 4 pm
All Ages
Free
Decorate your very own terracotta pot and plant your choice of flowers or herbs for Mom. Boogie to the music of DJ Omar and join the dance party, including prizes and games.
Brooklyn
Kids Create Design a Mug for Mother’s Day
Highlawn Library, 1664 W. 13th St., Gravesend
Wednesday, May 8, 3:30 – 5 pm
Ages 5-12
Free
Design a mug for Mother’s Day then infuse the color onto your mug!
Tribeca Pediatrics in East New York: Mother’s Day & Caregivers Recognition Resource & Community Baby Shower!
Tribeca Pediatrics, 682 Sutter Ave., East New York
Wednesday, May 9, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
New & expectant families are invited to find out about the office of Tribeca Pediatrics! Learn from Doula / Lactation Consultant Jennifer Michel Wilson from the Boober Platform on top childbirth education basics, pain relief tips, and preparing for postpartum and lactation. Receive resources and 0-6 month essential items from local service providers.
Create a Jewelry Box: A Mother’s Day Craft for Kids
Kings Highway Library, 2115 Ocean Ave., Sheepshead Bay
Friday, May 10, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 4-12
Free
Advanced registration required
Decorate a special box for Mom that can hold jewelry or anything else she treasures.
Kids Create: Mother’s Day Gift
Ulmer Park Library, 2602 Bath Ave., Bensonhurst
Friday, May 10, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 6 and older
Free
Join the library to create a special gift for Mother’s Day!
Mother’s Day Planting Seed Startup
Owl’s Head Park Playground, 6701 Colonial Road, Bay Ridge
Sunday, May 12, 12 – 1:30 pm
All ages
Free
On this Mothers Day, learn how to cultivate new life! Join the Urban Park Rangers and learn how to germinate seeds to grow indoors or outdoors and take home a plant.
Queens
Queens Public Library- Richmond Hill, 118-14 Hillside Ave., Richmond Hill
Friday, May 10, 3:30 – 4 pm
Ages 6-11
Free
Create a special card in celebration of Mother’s Day!
Kids Night: Mother’s Day Theme
Mud Genius, 212-91 26th Ave. Bayside
Friday, May 10, 5 – 8:30 pm
Ages 5-9
$45
Register online
Children will create something special for a loved one along with games, pizza, juice, and more.
Story Time Yoga for Lil’ Yogis
Alley Pond Environmental Center, 229-10 Northern Boulevard, Douglaston
Saturday, May 11, 9:30 am – 10:15 am
Ages 2-5
$18
Celebrate Spring and Mother’s Day with Yogi Sam, certified Yoga Instructor, for a story time yogadventure! Yogi Sam will bring movement, song, and playfulness together in a fun, engaging way. Children will use props, as well as their bodies to practice yoga postures and games with a family member.
Mother’s Day Birding at Forest Park
Buddy Monument in Forest Park, Park Ln S., Richmond Hill
Sunday, May 12, 9 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Join NYC Parks, the Queens County Bird Club, and the Forest Park Trust for a Mother’s Day birding event in Forest Park’s natural areas! Participants will hike in this Forever Wild area, seeing why birds call this place home.
Mother’s Day: Creative Together
Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave., Flushing
Sunday, May 12, 1 – 3:30 pm
All ages
Suggested donation: $5
Create something special at this drop-in art workshop surrounded by loved ones.
Staten Island
Kids Club: Kangaroo Mother’s Day Card
Michael’s Craft Store: Pergament Mall, 2795 Richmond Ave., Bull’s Head
Saturday, May 11, 10 am – 12 pm
All Ages
Free
Join the Kids Club this week and make mom the perfect Mother’s Day Card!
Mother’s Day Weekend PopUp Market
Sweetbrook Nursery Gardens, 2371 Forest Ave., Arlington
Saturday, May 11, 10 am – 5 pm
All Ages
Free
Bring the kiddies and shop from various vendors and participate in some fun raffles!
Arden Woods, Arthur Kill Rd., Arden Ave. and Halpin Ave., Woods of Arden
Sunday, May 12, 11 am – 12:30 pm
All Ages
Free
On this Mother’s Day, learn about the different ways that mushrooms nurture the forest. This Urban Park Ranger-led hike will take you through the forest to learn how to identify fungi.
Long Island
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Saturday, May 11, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with admission: $17
Giving flowers to the special women in our lives in a time-honored tradition. Make an Eric Carle inspired flower for the exceptional caregiver in your life.
Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
May 11-12, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm
All ages
$27.95; free for Moms
Spend quality time with Mom and Grandma with two days of live music plus time on the farm with a Musical Hayride tour, Pig Races, adorable farm animals, and more.
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
Sunday, May 12, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 2.
Check out the largest living collection of New York State freshwater reptiles, fishes and amphibians with free admission for Moms when accompanied by their children on Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day at Old Westbury Gardens
Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury
Sunday, May 12, 10 am – 6 pm
All ages
$8-$15
Bring Mom to the flowers on this day to honor her. Spring bulbs, dogwoods, and lilacs are all in bloom with complimentary lavender plants for women ages 18 and older and guided tours included with admission.
Adventureland, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale
Sunday, May 12, 11 am – 6 pm
All ages
$49.50 for kids; $39.50 for adults.
Enjoy this special day with your family with free admission for mom.
Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook
Sunday, May 12, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
$5-$15; free for children younger than 6
Spend the afternoon with Mom exploring the exhibits. Free admission for mothers and grandmothers.
Mother’s Day Brunch with the Long Island Ducks
Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Drive, Central Islip
Sunday, May 12, 12:05 pm
All ages
$45; $40 ages 4-9; free for children ages 3 and younger sitting on an adult’s lap during the game
Celebrate mom with the The Long Island Ducks with an all-you-can-eat “Mother’s Day Brunch” prior to the team’s game against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Mother’s Day will also be a Bethpage Sunday Family Funday at the ballpark!
Fans are welcome to enjoy a pregame Catch on the Field. After the game, fans are invited down to the field once again for Kids Run the Bases.