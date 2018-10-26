Bogota Latin Bistro

This Colombian-Latin bistro offers an eclectic twist to the average nachos dish that we know and love. They make their egg nachos with a bed of freshly sautéed tortilla chips and topped with scrambled eggs, jalapeño, cheese, onion, and black beans. This tasty dish is only offered during their breakfast/brunch hours, but it’s definitely something to make your mornings memorable. Their kids menu is also quite generous with an array of options that everyone will love, from chicharrones de pollo to empanadas and more. Plus – they have many gluten free options! 141 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, bogotabistro.com