Top Spots To Get Nachos With The Fam
While you can’t go wrong with the creamy goodness of a guacamole starter, why not go all the way out and get the umami of nachos? Their delicious layers will urge you to ignore any messiness. Nachos are also a classic favorite for kids because they combine all the tasty dishes little ones love—the crisp tortillas, beans, gooey queso, and sour cream. It’s a dish that makes everyone happy.
7 Great Nacho Spots in NYC:
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano takes an innovative spin on traditional Mexican food. Their nachos de tres quesos includes, you guessed it, three cheeses, along with green chiles, pico de gallo, and the delicious other toppings that make nachos as good as they are. They also have a menu for “young amigos” that your kids can enjoy. 1063 First Avenue, rosamexicano.com
Rincón Mexicano
Rincón Mexicano is a friendly upscale Mexican place with the most delicious nachos. The nachos rincón promise homemade chips served on a bed of pureed black beans. How delicious does that sound? You can add steak, chicken, or shrimp for extra. Another fun aspect of this restaurant is the range of Mexican sodas that they have, from a Mexican coke to more than 10 flavors of Jarritos. 4160 Broadway, rinconmaexicanony.com
Calexico
Calexico offers a delicious and well-layered plate of nachos. If you’re in the mood for something a little different and decadent, try their carne asada fries. You get similar toppings over a plate of crispy fries. This Upper East Side restaurant is definitely a great spot to go to with your kids. 1491 2nd Avenue, calexico.com
Jajaja
Jajaja is a vegan Mexican spot located in Chinatown. Despite the laughing name, their food is no joke. Its food is known for achieving delicious flavors in their unique vegan offerings. Start off with their “small” nachos appetizer—which isn’t very small at all—that is made of new ingredients like a spicy vegetable relish or the tumeric-nut queso fundito. 162 East Broadway, jajajamexicana.com
Bogota Latin Bistro
This Colombian-Latin bistro offers an eclectic twist to the average nachos dish that we know and love. They make their egg nachos with a bed of freshly sautéed tortilla chips and topped with scrambled eggs, jalapeño, cheese, onion, and black beans. This tasty dish is only offered during their breakfast/brunch hours, but it’s definitely something to make your mornings memorable. Their kids menu is also quite generous with an array of options that everyone will love, from chicharrones de pollo to empanadas and more. Plus – they have many gluten free options! 141 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, bogotabistro.com
Bar Verde
If you are in the mood to switch it up, stop by this vegan Mexican spot for their creative variations to these famous comfort foods. This beautiful plate of nachos is created with butternut queso, pico de gallo, beans, cashew crema, guac, and more. Their menu has something for everybody, vegans and non-vegans alike. 65 2nd Avenue, matthewkenneycuisine.com
La Contenta
If you’re ever downtown and you get the sudden urge for a classic plate of nachos, La Contenta is the place to go. Their simple dish includes black beans, monterey and jack cheese, and pico de gallo. You can also add chorizo or steak to satisfy your cravings. It looks delicious enough to double as your entree, too. 102 Norfolk Street, lacontentanyc.com