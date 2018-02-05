6 Spring 2018 Style Must-Haves For Your Children
Goodbye cold, cruel winter and hello fresh and vibrant spring! Guarantee your children will be ready for the new season in style with these six looks.
With every new season comes new style trends. Florals, pastels, and seersucker have always been classic fashion go-tos for the spring, but check out our six favorite looks that stick with the classics, while also bringing your child’s style into 2018.
-
Floral Off-The-Shoulder Dress
Florals have long been a favorite spring pattern, but incorporating them into an off-the-shoulder dress offers the look with a vibrant twist. Floral Off-The-Shoulder Dress from Janie and Jack, $69
-
Cozy Hooded Sweater
For those chillier spring days, a cozy hooded sweater is the perfect option. The pastel color and berry accents offer a whimsical addition to the classic hoodie. Berry Garter Hoodie Sweater from Baby Gap, $39.95
-
Ruffle Top
Light colors have always been a spring style necessity. This cream sweater sticks to that trend while the ruffle brings a fun spin and can go with any look. Cream Ruffle Cozy from Cat & Jack, available at Target, $10
-
Seersucker Short
Keep it preppy with this classic spring material offered in a short, which is perfect for your more formal spring events. Sky Blue Seersucker Short from Janie and Jack, $34
-
Crewneck Sweater
When the weather is a bit dreary, brighten the day up with this crewneck sweater. The brightly colored anchor and elbow patches add the perfect pop of color to any outfit. Anchor Crewneck Sweater from Baby Gap, $34.95
-
Bowtie And Suspenders Two-Piece
Who doesn’t love a good bowtie and suspender combo? Your little guy will look smooth this spring with this two-piece. The striped suspenders and bright red pant offer the perfect touch to any outing. 2-Piece Jacquard Shirt, Bowtie and Pants with Suspenders from Cat & Jack, available at Target, $15.99