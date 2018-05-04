15 Great Events For Summer 2018
Check out these top event picks for everything from entertainment to food to festival May through August!
-
Ethnic Fest
May 19
[All Ages]
Celebrate the diverse culture of East Harlem for the 26th year at the annual Ethnic Fest! An outdoor stage will offer many opportunities to see culturally influenced performances and the streets will be lined with over 50 vendors and exhibitors. The festival, put on by Union Settlement, has activities for children of all ages, and engages visitors young and old with arts and crafts, educational activities, ethnic food, fun shows, and far more. Free, 11am-5pm. 237 East 104th Street, 212-828-6000, unionsettlement.org
-
Pss Pss
May 19-20
[Ages 4+]
Feel like everything’s a little too loud nowadays? You might find the answer to the daily din of the city in this performance of “Pss Pss” at the New Victory Theater. The show features a silent duo—think in the vein of Charlie Chaplin—performing with incredibly absurd antics as they act out silly situations. This sweet slapstick story is sure to entertain as they tell their tale without a single spoken word (though there may be a snicker here or there). Kids get to participate, too! From $25, times vary. New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd Street, 646-223-3010, newvictory.org
-
Passport to Taiwan
May 27
[All Ages]
This year, Passport to Taiwan is expanding their children’s activities, which means it’s a perfect time to bring the kids by for a fun afternoon! The event is part of the celebration of Taiwanese American Heritage Week in NYC as well as Asian American Heritage Month. Take a trip to Taiwan without even leaving the city at this event, which features food, entertainment, and far more as you celebrate Taiwanese culture in our melting pot of a city. Free, 12-5pm. Union Square North, p2tw.org
image: taiwaneseamerican.org
-
World Science Festival
May 29-June 3
[All Ages]
Stop by the 11th annual World Science Festival for an event sure to excite any kid. The over 70 events offer in-depth discussions and interactive experiences as well as films and performances. You can probe mind-bending discoveries and learn about scientists who’ve forged a path to what we know today. Hang out with participants like basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or naturalist and writer Diane Ackerman. Panels and events continue to be announced; check their website for updates! Ticket prices and locations vary, check website for more information, worldsciencefestival.com
-
KidsFilmFest
June 2
[All Ages]
This event, designed specifically for kids of all ages, makes film not only engaging but interactive as well. Screenings are followed by “Meet the Filmmaker” sessions where children are encouraged to ask questions and learn about the filmmaking process. An offshoot of Brooklyn Film Festival, the event’s greatest initiative—besides entertainment and education, of course!—is to help discover, expose, and promote children’s filmmakers with Brooklyn as the backdrop for it all. $15 adults, children under 12 free, 1pm. Made in NY Media Center, 30 John Street, Brooklyn, 646-234-5080, kidsfilmfest.org
-
Taste of Times Square
June 4
[All Ages]
Who doesn’t love getting a bite to eat? You’ll be overwhelmed by the options at Taste of Times Square, a perfect festival for your family foodie. Aside from the numerous restaurants—of all different styles and disciplines—that will be catering the event, there are also live performances to enjoy. Of course, while you’re in Times Square you’ll be in the perfect position to experience everything else Midtown has to offer, including Broadway shows and some awesome shopping! Free, 5-9pm. 46th Street from 10th Avenue to Broadway, timessquarenyc.org
-
Rose Garden Weekend
June 9-10
[All Ages]
In the peak of summer, there’s nothing better than experiencing the outdoors (sure, it might be hot, but at least it’s not snowing!). At the New York Botanical Garden, there’s a whole weekend dedicated to showcasing a display of roses. The event, which takes place in the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden, features live music, demonstrations on how to properly care for plants, and tours led by floral experts. Walk among the thousands of multicolored blooms as you and your kids enter rose plant raffles and munch on some refreshments. $28 adults; $25 students/seniors; $12 children 2-12; children under 2 free, 11am-4pm. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, 718-817-8700, nybg.org
-
Big Apple BBQ
June 9-10
[All Ages]
Summer and BBQ are a perfect pair, so the Big Apple BBQ is a proper spot to celebrate the season. Culinary stars come out to serve up some of their sweetest—and saltiest!—treats. The largest culinary and music festival in the nation, the event hosts over 130,000 people and spans several blocks near Madison Square Park. Food aside, they also have children’s programming and product demonstrations. Plus, it’s all for a good cause: Money raised by the Big Apple BBQ goes to the Madison Square Park Conservancy, which is dedicated to supporting the park’s programming, amenities, and gardens. Seems worthwhile to chow down! Free (RSVP required), 11am-6pm. Madison Square Park, 212-661-6640, bigapplebbq.org
Photo: Max Dworkin
-
Museum Mile Festival
June 12
[All Ages]
Hike up the mile’s worth of museums on the Upper East Side, beginning at El Museo Del Barrio on 82nd Street all the way up to 105th Street along 5th Avenue. At this free event, you’ll be able to attend numerous events designed especially for the day, and of course you and your kids can check out all the different exhibitions on display at the museums you visit! Last year’s event featured eight museums and far more stops (featuring performances, music, and more) for kids to have a good time for all 20 Uptown blocks! Free, 6-9pm. Fifth Avenue & 82nd Street, museummilefestival.org
image: secretnyc.com
-
Mermaid Parade
June 16
[All Ages]
What could be more mystical and magical than Coney Island’s annual Mermaid Parade? Come out to this rain-or-shine event to see everyone dressed up in their undersea garb. A spot for artistic self-expression, your kids will love looking at (and dressing up as) mythical ocean creatures. While all ages are welcome, do keep in mind that mermen and women tend to be on the more scantily clad side. The parade ends with the official opening of the beach for swim season, and what could be a better ending for all these gathered merpeople? Free, 1pm. West 21st Street & Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, coneyisland.com
-
Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival
June 17
[All Ages]
This event celebrates the diverse cultures housed in the Lower East Side and Chinatown, the Museum at Eldridge Street’s neighborhood. This meld of Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican cultural experiences includes food, outdoor performances of everything from Chinese opera to Puerto Rican folk music, and art demonstrations from scribes. Immerse your children in three cultures all at once and explore the surprising overlaps between them at this afternoon packed full with food, crafts, and fun! Free, 12-4pm. The Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, 212-219-0302, eldridgestreet.org
-
Macy's Fireworks
July 4
[All Ages]
The Fourth of July wouldn’t be complete without fireworks, and there are no Independence Day explosions more celebrated than Macy’s. Now in its 42nd year, the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks are sure to dazzle kids young and old. Outside of the fireworks spectacle, the show also includes live performances—last year’s performers included Hailee Steinfeld, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and more—as well as a musical score that accompanies the pyrotechnics. Be sure to check their site for the best viewing spots overlooking the East River! Free, 9pm. Between East 24th and East 41st Streets, macys.com
image: nbcnewyork.com
-
Bastille Day Fest
July 15
[All Ages]
The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) hosts this fete annually. Celebrating France’s Independence Day and their friendship with the United States, Bastille Day festivities offer you and your family multiple opportunities to sample French cuisine, dance, music, and far more. The three blocks are packed with fun sure to keep you busy all day—and keep an eye out for special extra events, which you can RSVP for online! Prices vary, 12-5pm. 60th Street between Lexington and 5th Avenues, 212-355-6100, bastilledayny.org
image: untappedcities.com
-
Lincoln Center Out of Doors
July 25-August 12
[All Ages]
Lincoln Center’s summer Out of Doors series gives families and friends a chance to enjoy a variety of shows for free outside all season long. Past events have included everything from orchestra performances to spoken word series to dance and film showcases. Programming often integrates broad cultural experiences and is sure to entertain kids with all different interests. Plus, what’s better than sitting outside and enjoying something new? Bring a blanket and buy some food from local vendors: It’s everything you need for a great time. Free, times vary. Lincoln Center, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, 212-875-5456, lincolncenter.org
-
Animation Block Party
July 26-29
[All Ages]
Take the kids to check out some of the coolest new animations being made. The Animation Block Party—the largest animation festival on the East Coast—showcases submitted (and subsequently accepted) work, with genres ranging from music videos to narratives. The work shown can be professional, student-made, or independently made. Through the festival, there’s a healthy dose of film discussion and alternative events as well. Be sure to check individual screenings for age suggestions; the festival will announce its lineup of winners on June 25. Prices vary, times vary. Various locations in Brooklyn, animationblock.com