Mermaid Parade

June 16

[All Ages]

What could be more mystical and magical than Coney Island’s annual Mermaid Parade? Come out to this rain-or-shine event to see everyone dressed up in their undersea garb. A spot for artistic self-expression, your kids will love looking at (and dressing up as) mythical ocean creatures. While all ages are welcome, do keep in mind that mermen and women tend to be on the more scantily clad side. The parade ends with the official opening of the beach for swim season, and what could be a better ending for all these gathered merpeople? Free, 1pm. West 21st Street & Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, coneyisland.com