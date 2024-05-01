Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
10 Mother's Day Brunch Spots on Long Island

10 Mother’s Day Brunch Spots on Long Island

Treating Mom to brunch is always a good way to celebrate Mother’s Day. Even though Mother’s Day is right around the corner, there’s still time to hunt down the perfect brunch spot, whether you’re a mother yourself or you’re looking to celebrate a mom in your life. 

Long Island is full of premium dining options, and many of them are offering special menus and options in honor of Mother’s Day. Here are 10 Mother’s Day brunch spots worth checking out on Long Island this year!

Library Café

274 Main St, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Farmingdale’s Library Cafe is the perfect spot for literary-loving mothers. Located in the former Farmingdale Public Library, the Library Cafe maintains its original library feel while serving New American fare and delicious cocktails. They’re offering a Mother’s Day brunch special, where families can dine on chicken and waffles, loaded breakfast burrito, bistro brunch burgers and more. 

La Casa Café

445 Waterside Rd, Northport, NY 11768

Start your Mother’s Day with a beachside brunch. The Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at La Casa Café on Crab Meadow Beach includes Bloody Mary’s and mimosas for adults, along with food options like pancakes, French toast, eggs benedict, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, steak, chicken, pasta, fish and desserts. 

The Oar Steak & Seafood Grill

264 West Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772

There’s an unbeatable menu lined up for the Mother’s Day brunch buffet at The Oar Steak and Seafood Grill, including something for every palette. Dine on something sweet, like French toast or apple cinnamon crepes, or savory like eggs benedict or fresh-carved turkey and ham. Even seafood lovers will leave satisfied with options like the seafood paella, Asian salmon and peel and eat shrimp. 

Sea Star Ballroom at the Long Island Aquarium

431 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901

Yes, you read that right. Create unforgettable memories with a Mother’s Day Brunch at the Long Island Aquarium. In their Sea Star Ballroom, you can enjoy breakfast pastries, made-to-order omelets, savory lunch options and a full dessert station. The best part? Your brunch purchase includes all-day admission to the aquarium, meaning you and your family can have a full day of Mother’s Day fun. 

Fox Hollow

7725 Jericho Tpke, Woodbury, NY 11797

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style. Brunch at Fox Hollow includes a choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert from a menu of delicious choices. Start off your meal with lobster bisque, avocado toast or a salad. The entree choices have something for everyone, including grilled salmon, Florentine frittata, nutty French toast and berry Belgian waffles. Round out your experience with lava cake, a hazelnut gelato flute, tiramisu or fruity sorbet. 

Windows on the Lake

235 Lake Shore Rd, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

What could be better than a picturesque brunch overlooking Lake Ronkonkoma? The Mother’s Day brunch at Windows on the Lake includes everyone’s breakfast and brunch favorites. Sample from their carving stations, hot and cold breakfast stations, entree favorites, Italian pasta stations and much more. And don’t leave without having dessert. Their Viennese table includes a sundae bar with over ten toppings, cannoli, cream puffs, mini cheesecakes, apple pie crisps and more. 

Coral House

70 Millburn Ave, Baldwin, NY 11510

The Mother’s Day brunch at the Coral House includes options for the whole family. Parents will love the omelet station and the carving station, which includes ham, turkey, lamb and prime rib. Kids will love the dedicated kid’s station, where they can enjoy chicken fingers, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese and French fries, and the pasta station, which includes favorites like penne alla vodka and eggplant rollatini. 

Jericho Terrace

249 Jericho Tpke, Mineola, NY 11501

A lavish brunch at Jericho Terrace is the perfect way to show appreciation for a mother on her special day. Enjoy continental options, bagels, omelets, seafood, steakhouse carved meats, a charcuterie spread and, of course, a wide array of dessert options. 

Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern

150 Main St, Stony Brook, NY 11790

You can enjoy a Mother’s Day buffet all day long at Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern. Their offerings include breakfast favorites; a carving station with lamb, ham and prime rib; seafood options like herb crusted swordfish and seafood fra diavolo; and a dessert bar offering fresh fruit, pastries and an ice cream bar. 

Harbor Club at Prime

95 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

If you’re looking for a luxurious Mother’s Day brunch, look no further than Harbor Club at Prime. Their menu features elevated versions of breakfast buffet staples as well as options you won’t find at many other places. Take your brunch experience to the next level with lobster eggs benedict, hand-rolled sushi, crab claws, oysters, miso-glazed salmon and more. 

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

