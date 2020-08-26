Krispy Kreme Flagship Store in Times Square Reveals Their Opening Date

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Krispy Kreme Flagship Opening in Times Square

We are all in for a sweet treat because Krispy Kreme is finally opening its Times Square Flagship store to the public on September 15. As New York City slowly begins to open, this is one place that should definitely be added to your list of things to do in the City.

The public will soon be able to visit this massive Krispy Kreme location that produces fresh, hot doughnuts 24/7 and has the world’s largest Hot Light, which lets everyone know that doughnuts are in the making — what better place than Times Square?

This is all but an ordinary doughnut shop. This 4,500 square foot shop features an iconic doughnut-making theater, a Glazed Waterfall with digital projection, and a giant conveyor belt that runs throughout the store and along the ceiling. There is even a doughnut box, a doughnut themed seating area to enjoy your fresh treats that range in a variety of flavors such as Cake Batter, Chocolate Kreme, Original Glazed, and many more flavors.

And of course, since this is the Flagship, there is a special edition “Big Apple” Doughnut that is only available at this location in Times Square!

Safety Guidelines

Since we are still in the midst of COVID, Krispy Kreme is making sure that they are adhering to city and CDC guidelines to keep customers and employees safe. Some of the protective measures taking place are health screenings, handwashing, wearing face masks, having social distancing floor stickers, using protective barriers at ordering points, and making sure to disinfect regularly.

They have also implemented a plan to control crowds by providing remote queueing and the ability to reserve a time to visit the shop online. And, like many retail stores and restaurants during this pandemic, they have a “grab-and-go” counter for curbside ordering and pick-up.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, head down to the Krispy Kreme Flagship located at 1601 Broadway (at West 48th Street).