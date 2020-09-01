Where to See Movies Right Now in NYC: Drive-Ins, Rooftops, and More

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Seeing Movies Right Now in NYC: Drive-Ins, Rooftops, and More

With new guidelines halting the reopening of movie theaters, drive-in movies have made a reappearance. A handful of pop up drive-in spots have set up camp all around the city, making it accessible to everyone who wants to watch on a big screen again. Check out this list below for some great options.



photo via skylinedriveinnyc.com

Skyline Drive-In – Greenpoint

1 Oak St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

The views that Skyline Drive-In has to offer are unbeatable. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn the drive-in is nestled on the East River with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. The views may seem familiar to you as the location is used as a photo and filming location. Even if you don’t have a car, the drive-in offers new outdoor seating for you to sit back and enjoy a movie.

Queens Drive-In – Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Offering movies from Wednesdays through Sundays, Queens Drive In is another great option for you and your family to go to. While bringing people together, the drive-in also donates a portion of ticket sales to non-profit organizations that help the hardest-hit communities of the borough. Be sure to check their website to buy tickets and view future viewings.

Floating Cinema

Only appearing for a week in the city starting September 16, Floating Cinema will be providing a new way to experience movies while social distancing. The cinema will provide up 12 to 24 mini boats while each one can hold up to eight people. The event will provide free popcorn for everyone in attendance while other snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Seaport Cinema – Seaport District

89 South St, New York, NY 10038

The Green on the rooftop of Pier 17 is bringing the movies you voted for to the big screen. Beginning September 1 on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays, dinner and a movie will be offered at The Greens. With COVID-19 guidelines, be sure to make a reservation online to attend. One ticket is equal to one mini lawn and up to eight people can enter with the single ticket.

Bel Aire Diner Drive-In – Astoria

31-91 21st St, Astoria, NY 11106

This retro-style diner has combined it’s nostalgic style with the entertainment movies hold. Their showings and other provided events are heavily weather dependent. Drive-In Tickets will be on sale at their website. For every event at Bel Aire Diner, every bag of popcorn sold will provide a meal to first responders or their families.

Movies In Your Car Drive-In – Jamaica

94-45 Guy R. Brewer Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11451

York College Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center

Located in Queens, this spot serves as another option for family nights. Featuring throwback movies to choose from, this makes for a perfect time for the family to get together on the weekend. Relax under the night sky while watching your favorite movie on inflatable HD screens.