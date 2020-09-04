Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Edge at Sunset – Courtesy of Related-Oxford

The Edge Sky Deck in New York City Is Now Open

The Edge Sky Deck, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, is now open for you to take in the 360-degree views of the city we love.

After months of COVID-19 closures, NYC is bouncing back by reopening tons of its beloved attractions such as museums, the Empire State Building, and now, the Edge!

Edge South View – Courtesy of Related-Oxford

Head over to the Edge to see sweeping views at 1,100 feet into the air and look out over the angled glass walls as if you were leaning over the edge (yikes!). You’ll be able to see NYC’s amazing skyline from the top of Central Park all the way to the Statue of Liberty and beyond. For an extra thrill, you can even stand on the Glass Floor and look down 100 stories below to see Manhattan’s streets.

Tickets

General Admission

Adult(ages 13-61): $36

Child(ages 6-12): $31

Senior(ages 62+): $34

Flex Pass

Adult(ages 13-61): $56

Child(ages 6-12): $51

Senior(ages 62+): $54

Click here for more exclusive deals

Hours

12 pm – 8 pm

Where

Enter on Hudson Boulevard at The Public Square and Gardens opposite Vessel