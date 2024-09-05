The Top Preschools in Brooklyn

Back to school is a busy time, but for parents in Brooklyn also caring for very young children it can be even more hectic if they aren’t attending preschool. Enrolling young kids in preschool is highly beneficial for their early social, cognitive and emotional development in a multitude of ways, but it’s also a plus for busy parents who work or need more time in the day to check off the endless items in their to-do lists. It’s a win/win all around, especially since it will prepare them for “big kid school” when the time comes.

If you are thinking of signing your little one up for early educational adventures, consider the excellent Brooklyn preschool programs below.

239 Vanderbilt Ave, Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

dillon.sjny.edu

At Dillon they believe children learn through play and inquiry. Each child’s development is fostered in all areas — physical, social, intellectual, emotional and moral — as he or she follows a unique pattern in the predictable sequence of growth. Dillon offers full and half-day toddler, preschool and kindergarten programs for 2-5 year olds based on the child development approach to the education of young children. Classes are in an atmosphere where children can express their feelings and ideas freely. Children learn through play, developing confidence, competence, and dispositions for future learning. All programs are led by NYS-certified teachers, and students from St. Joseph’s Department of Child Study assist. The laboratory preschool is composed of modern, spacious classrooms, each of which has an observation booth, and all classes share a beautiful outdoor space.

Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn

718-870-1100, early-life.org

The Early LIFE program is committed to building partnerships with families and communities to support the health, education and well-being of children and families. Early LIFE provides all children ages 2-5 with developmentally and age-appropriate experiences through play-based learning and enrichment. Utilizing a holistic approach to meet the needs of changing times, their programming focuses on school readiness, safety, brain health, family engagement, trauma preparedness and cultural responsiveness that is geared towards equity and social justice. They are committed to providing superior early childhood education experiences and a high quality learning environment that enables every child to become a creative, confident thinker. Early LIFE offers traditional childcare, Early Head Start and Head Start and Universal pre-K programs.

55 Hanson Pl

718-237-4303

hansonplaceinc.com/

Hanson Place Child Development Center, Inc. serves children 8 weeks to 5 years old with programs for infants through pre-K. They provide childhood services to State Employees and the local community. HPCDC is an alternative to the high cost of childcare in New York City. Located in the iconic Shirley Chislom building, across from the Atlantic Avenue terminal, the center has six classrooms, and an indoor gross-motor gym. They foster confidence, inspire civic mindedness and instill a love for learning. HPCDC provides a safe, healthy, caring and stimulating environment to meet the children’s emotional, social, physical, intellectual, cultural and developmental needs. At Hanson Place, they consistently strive to foster a community of intentional caring and strongly encourage family involvement and participation in activities such as workshops to assist parents in finding resources to help the children develop.

237 Park Place, Prospect Heights

montessoridayschool.org

A warm and welcoming community serving children ages two to five, MDS has been a steady beacon of warmth, comfort and learning in the community for over 4 decades. At MDS, they encourage every child’s natural curiosity and readiness to learn and create a nurturing and fun atmosphere that promotes independence and self-esteem and creates life-long learners. They create a nurturing and fun atmosphere that promotes independence and self-esteem, and creates life-long learners. The staff works to ensure that the school community is as richly diverse as the city we live in. Their diversity committee is dedicated to social justice and equity for students, families, and staff. Their tuition assistance program provides access to an MDS education for all children.

Multiple locations throughout Brooklyn

nykidsclub.com/

Discover NY Preschool, where children aged 18 months to four years embark on a journey of awe and wonder. Their enriching curriculum blends stories, songs, and art with core subjects, sparking lifelong curiosity. The school’s vibrant teaching team brings lessons to life, ensuring each child enjoys engaging, hands-on learning experiences. Students thrive in the pristine classrooms and state-of-the-art gym facilities, participating in courses led by experts in language, dance, gymnastics, STEAM, Spanish, sign language, and music. Their unique approach nurtures intellectual, physical, and social growth, preparing your child for future success. Register at NY Preschool, where a warm, nurturing environment and purposeful play create the perfect foundation for your child’s development.

75 Hicks Street, Brooklyn

plymouthchurchschool.org

Plymouth Church School is a special place where children are encouraged to explore and ask questions about the world around them. The school’s philosophy is based on three principal goals: to help children develop a strong sense of self, to impart the importance of community, and to foster a life-long love of learning.At Plymouth, children use their natural curiosity to build knowledge and make connections. The school’s emergent, project-based curriculum engages children’s interests, ideas, experiences and sense of wonder. Through in-depth studies children learn to ask questions, make meaningful connections, solve problems, communicate ideas and reflect on their work. Academic skills are embedded throughout the curriculum.The school’s carefully designed spaces—including nine classrooms, an art atelier, materials center, library, music room, plus their expansive gymnasium and outdoor playground—inspire discovery and learning.

Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn [email protected]

[email protected]

Vhggroupny.com

Petits Poussins French Daycares and Preschools are at the foundation of your family’s bilingual education journey. With locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, their dedicated and professional caregivers are trained to provide the best care, offering the attention, love, and fun that make children excited to come to school every day. Additionally, their experienced educators engage students from 3 months to four years by using an integrated, standard based, academic curriculum full of activities which are focus on arts, sciences, and mathematics, while learning a second language. Through their bilingual immersion program, children learn while they play, gaining more than just a second language. At Petits Poussins, teachers instill a love of learning in children, making learning both easy and fun for them.

277 3rd Ave

rivendellnyc.org

[email protected]

Located in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Rivendell Preschool is an enriched Montessori program for children ages 2-5 enhanced by a wide range of opportunities for joyful work and play. The inclusive community is known for its warmth and welcoming nature, and they know that learning to respect the similarities and differences within a wide range of friends and families has lasting benefits for everyone! Visit Rivendell for an in-person tour of our beautiful classrooms, rooftop play yard and backyard Growing Connections greenhouse. See for yourself how the early childhood years are celebrated by families and staff! Email to join an in-person weekday morning tour.