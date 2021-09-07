Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 10-12

It’s never too early to start planning for another NYC weekend! Take your kids to the new Cosmic Camp experience, ride the huge ferris wheel in Time Square or grab your bikes and head over to any of the city’s bike paths!

Looking for family activities around the city that won’t break the bank? Check out Free Things To Do In NYC!

Broadway between W 47and 48 St.| Details

This once in a lifetime experience will be one that the whole family will love! The 110 foot tall giant ferris wheel sits in the middle of Time Square and will take people on a ride that they have never experienced before. All of the rides are 12 minutes long and allow you to look over this iconic New York area and take in all of the amazing billboards and buildings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids and can be purchased on the ferris wheels website.

200 Eastern Parkway | Details

The iconic portraits of the Obama’s will be debuting this summer at the Brooklyn Museum! Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of President Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of Mrs. Michelle Obama was very popular to the public when they were first unveiled and now families will be able to see them in person! Tickets are on sale for The Obama Portraits Tour that opens on August 27th!

Pier A – Battery Park | Details

If you are a Pixar fan then you need to take advantage of this fun and interactive pop-up experience! Starting August 1, families can stop by the open-air mini-golf experience that is inspired by stories, characters, and icons from your favorite Pixar movies. Pixar Putt is great for all ages and is the perfect activity for a family outing. The course will be open seven days a week from August 1 through October 31 and tickets are on sale online only.

110 5th Avenue | Details

Blast off into space at the new Cosmic Camp store! This is CAMP’s ​​first adventure-themed experience and it sure to be out of this world! This new experience is made up of an 8,000-square-foot play space and has many interactive activities and games that your kids will have the opportunity to try out.

Citywide | Details

Keep your kids active by taking them on one of the many bike paths in NYC! With so many paths to choose from, kids of all ages and skill levels are able to explore new areas of the city while mastering their biking skills!

180 Greenwich St. | Details

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Now more than ever it is important to honor the memory of those who were lost. At the 9/11 Memorials and Museum, you will be able to see where the towers once stood and learn more about the events that occurred on that day and the heroic people who helped save so many lives. Once the sun goes down, you will be able to see the Tribute in Light that will reach up to four miles in the sky.

200 Central Park West | Details

At the American Museum of Natural History, there are rooms and exhibits that will spark your imagination and teach you new and exciting things about the world! Explore the newly refurbished Mignone Halls of Gems and Mineral where you can look at 5,000 specimens that have been found in 98 countries. Kids will also love the interactive Nature of Color exhibit where you will learn the meaning of color and how it plays a role in our everyday lives.

Keep your kids engaged and learning throughout the weekend by trying out some fun online games! All of these sites appeal to kids of all ages and are filled with fun online quizzes and interactive activities that will improve your kids’ learning skills!