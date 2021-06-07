Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 11-13

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome New York kids weekend! For fans of the Wizarding World, the family can head over to the new Harry Potter store, or get some beach fun in by visiting the the rides at Coney Island! What are you waiting for?!

Harry Potter Store

935 Broadway in Flatiron | Details

Fans of the Wizarding World can now see the new Harry Potter New York store. This store will feature the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof, making it an incredible experience for fans of the series. Covering three stories and over 21,000 sq. ft., Harry Potter New York will make for a great outing everyone can find joy in.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

Luna Park in Coney Island | Details

It wouldn’t be spring without Coney Island, and lucky for us, Governor Cuomo announced that amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

Little Island at Pier 55

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway | Details

After much anticipation, Little Island is now open to the public to roam and explore with the family. Come stop by and see just how design and nature come together to promote play and creativity.

Little Island is built right on top of the water along the Hudson River, with grassy slopes for kids roll down on, overlook areas to take in views of the water and NYC, and entertainment areas that will invite a multitude of family-friendly performers. Learn more about the Little Island here!

Treat Yourself at the Sour Patch Kids Store

Looking for a sugar rush? Well nobody does sugar like the Sour Patch Kids Store in Greenwich Village. Wall to wall, you’ll find sweet and sour treats that are sure to make any little one excited. There’s even a Sweets Bar that whips up creations like milkshakes, over-the-top ice cream cones, sweet and sour cotton candy, and more — all Sour Patch Kids-inspired, of course. Make your spring extra sweet this year! Open daily, 12-8 pm. 665 Broadway, New York, NY 10012.

Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks

Citywide | Details

Are you looking for a fun and easy way to keep your kids entertained while staying cool? Well, stop by some of the best water playgrounds that New York City has to offer! Kids will have a blast running through the water jets and fountains