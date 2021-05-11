New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Family Life

Free Tickets to NYC Attractions for Those That Get the Vaccine

Posted on New York FamilyBy
free nyc attractions when getting vaccine
Getty Images

Free Tickets to NYC Attractions When Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

For those that have not been vaccinated yet, you can now get free tickets to some of NYC’s most popular attractions if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pssst…Have fun with our NYC Spring Bucket List: 30 Family-Friendly Things to do in Spring 2021!

After a drop in vaccination rates, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, May 10, that they will be giving free tickets to some of New York City’s greatest attractions! “Anyone who has not been vaccinated, now is the time. We want to make it easier and we want to make it fun and we want to give you some incentives,” he said.

Some of these attractions include the NYC Aquarium, NY Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Bronx Zoo, Public Theater Membership, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, New York City Football Club, NYC Ferry, and more to come! There will be more details about receiving these tickets when getting vaccinated in the next few days.

Just today, Citi Bike NYC was added to the list of perks, offering two free weeks when you get vaccinated.

And for those families that have been waiting to get their older kids vaccinated, the U.S. also authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 12 to 15.

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Advantage QuickStart Tennis

Advantage QuickStart Tennis will Have Your Kids Loving the Sport in No Time

The Ailey School – First Steps and Bounding Boys

The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

A Variety of Classes for All Ages at The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family May 2021