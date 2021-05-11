Free Tickets to NYC Attractions When Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

For those that have not been vaccinated yet, you can now get free tickets to some of NYC’s most popular attractions if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

After a drop in vaccination rates, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, May 10, that they will be giving free tickets to some of New York City’s greatest attractions! “Anyone who has not been vaccinated, now is the time. We want to make it easier and we want to make it fun and we want to give you some incentives,” he said.

Some of these attractions include the NYC Aquarium, NY Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Bronx Zoo, Public Theater Membership, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, New York City Football Club, NYC Ferry, and more to come! There will be more details about receiving these tickets when getting vaccinated in the next few days.

Just today, Citi Bike NYC was added to the list of perks, offering two free weeks when you get vaccinated.

And for those families that have been waiting to get their older kids vaccinated, the U.S. also authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 12 to 15.