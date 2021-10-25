Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 29-31

Get ready for another awesome weekend filled with spooky activities for Halloween! Take a trip to the New York Botanical Gardens, put on your costumes and attend a Halloween parade, or visit The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do this fall? Check out the Ultimate NYC Fall Bucket List for Families 2021!

Citywide | Details

New York is one of the best places to celebrate Halloween because there are always so many events and parades that are happening! Now that in-person events are being planned this year, kids and their families can join in on the festivities. Don’t forget that all of these events can be made even better by wearing your favorite costume!

Citywide | Details

For all of the families that are looking to be scared this Halloween, make sure to check out these scary haunted houses and spooky walks. There are many options in both NYC and Long Island that are sure to make this Halloween a little more spooky!

Details

One of the best activities to do leading up to Halloween is decorating pumpkins. There are many fun and creative ways to either crave or decorate your pumpkins to get them ready to display. Aside from the standard techniques used to decorate pumpkins, there are also easy options that will let your kids join in on the fun.

Hudson Valley or Long Island | Details

This popular fall holiday lights spectacular is back this year! The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze has thousands of spooky carved pumpkins that are synchronized with music and lights that make for a fun night for the whole family. This year, the blaze will be located in both Hudson Valley and Long Island and will be open to the public up until Halloween! Tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children 3-17 and they can only be purchased in advance.

Details

The costumes are ready to go for the big night and now it’s time to focus on the candy! Whether you are planning to walk around with your little ones while they trick-or-treat or you are deciding to stay home on door duty, make sure you are on the lookout for the most popular candy items that kids will love this year.

2900 Southern Blvd | Details

Check out the scarecrows and pumpkins throughout NYBG’s 250 acres! From now until Halloween, you and your family will have the opportunity to take part in activities and exhibits that will help you celebrate the fall season. Kids will love the pumpkin carving demonstrations that they can recreate at home, as well as meeting the larger than life skeletons during the Puppets on Parade.

Near NYC | Details

For some families, it might still be too soon to go out and attend Halloween events in person. Luckily there are companies that are offering Halloween themed drive thru displays where families can celebrate safely!

Citywide | Details

We have been given the ok to trick-or-treat this year and we all know that NYC kids go the distance when it comes to Halloween night! While planning your route for the spookiest night of the year, check out what local businesses and residential neighborhoods are doing to help with your trick-or-treating adventures.

Pier A – Battery Park | Details

If you are a Pixar fan then you need to take advantage of this fun and interactive pop-up experience! Starting August 1, families can stop by the open-air mini-golf experience that is inspired by stories, characters, and icons from your favorite Pixar movies. Pixar Putt is great for all ages and is the perfect activity for a family outing. The course will be open seven days a week from August 1 through October 31 and tickets are on sale online only.