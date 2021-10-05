Kid-Friendly Halloween Parades and Events Around NYC in 2021!

Kid-Friendly Halloween Parades and Events!

Halloween is just around the corner which means it’s time for ghosts, haunted houses, candy, and most importantly, the costumes. But what is the point of all of this if you don’t have a place to dress up this spooky season? New York City is the perfect place to bring your whole family to get into the Halloween spirit with the countless activities and parades going on throughout the entire month of October. Check out these Halloween Parades and Events in and around NYC!

** Visit website for COVID updates and guidelines prior to attending events**

Manhattan

Washington Market Park Halloween Parade and Party

Sunday October 31

Location: Greenwich St.

While many details of this event have not been released yet, the long-standing Tribeca tradition will take place from Greenwich street to Washington Market Park. Years past, and expected as well for this year, this parade includes games, candy, prizes, giveaways and costumes. Follow their site and Instagram account for further details.

Scary Bazaar – Halloween Special

Sunday October 31st: 10AM to 5PM

Location: 100 W 77th St.

Explore NYC’s oldest, largest and “scariest weekly curated market” as it transforms into the annual “Spooky Bazaar.” Dress up in your costume and visit the over 120+ spooky costumed vendors in addition to the ghoulish decorations and local food vendors. 100% of profits are donated to the local public schools.

Halloween Havoc

Saturday October 30: 2PM to 6PM

Location: 2050 2nd Ave.

Hosted by the NYSoM, the 8th annual Halloween Havoc will feature appearances from you and your kids’ favorite monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy and the Wolfman. In addition, for the older kids/adults, the Freak Show will include a show of some of the scariest characters in history such as Pennywise, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger. This is the perfect event to bring kids of all ages to enjoy not just these two events but pumpkin painting, slime-making, and spooky storytelling!

Brooklyn

BAMboo!

Sunday October 31: 2PM to 5PM

Location: 30 Lafayette Ave.



This annual Halloween block party is back to Brooklyn! Trick-or-Treat with your children at this outdoor festival. Activities include candy giveaways, carnival games, arts and crafts, costume contests, and of course family-friendly music and mischief.

Halloween Candy Hunt

October 23, 24, 30 & 31

Location: 3159 Flatbush Ave.

Your kids will have a blast running around in their Halloween costumes during Green Meadow Farm’s Halloween Candy Hunt! Each ticket is $12 and not only will kids have the opportunity to collect candy during this hunt, but they will also be able to take part in fun fall activities such as hayrides, going down the bumpy roller slide and playing on their huge Farm Playground.

Queens

Halloween at the Garden

Sunday October 31: 12PM to 4PM

Location: 43-50 Main St. Flushing, NY

Bring your children to the Queen Botanical Garden this year! Kids can show off their Halloween costumes, walk on the Trick-or-Treat Trail and enjoy performances. Adults can also have some fun too with harvest beers and ciders available for purchase. Note: Although this event is free, to enter the Garden itself Children ages 4-12 cost $2 while Adults cost $6.

Jackson Heights Halloween Parade

Sunday October 31: 12PM

Location: 37th Ave from 89th to 76th St.

The Jackson Heights parade will be celebrating its 30th year as the local vendors and merchants will be bringing the spooky season back to the area. Children from the local schools IS 230 and PS 145 will perform their marching bands as well as provide cheerleaders to the events. Come in your favorite costume and watch students and adults alike march while also receiving goodie bags, food, drinks and cake!

Bronx

36th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade

Saturday October 23: 11:30AM to 4PM

Location: From Simpson St. and Westchester Ave. to Fox St.

Beginning on Simpson Street and going to the St. Athanasius Church, the annual parade’s theme this year is Day of The Soul — Celebrating Our Loved Ones. Included in the free event is face painting, candy bags, balloons, raffles, and much more! In addition, there will be special prices for toddlers and cash prices for kids 4-17, adults 18 and up, and over 55, as well as a celebrity guest, and live performances.

Outside NYC

Halloween Family Story Walk

Sunday October 31: 9AM

Location Taylors Lane., Mamaroneck, NY

Dress up as in your Halloween Costumes and take this self-guided tour through the WLT’s Otter Creek Preserve. The tour will take you through the spooky salt marsh and feature creepy Halloween stories in both English and Spanish. If you tag the WLT instagram in your costume, you enter for a chance to win the most imaginative costume!

Bay Head Halloween Parade and Costume Contest

Sunday October 31: 11AM to 1PM

Location: Mount St., Bayhead, NJ

This parade and costume contest located in Bayhead, NJ is perfect for families of all ages. The parade itself starts at Noon and will take you around the town finishing in Centennial Park. After the costume contest will occur, calling up participants by age group. The medals this year will be given out by the following age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-11, and Groups/Duos. Specialties categories will also be awarded a prize as well.